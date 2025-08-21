BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-21

PM’s relief fund for calamity-hit people set up

Tahir Amin Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: In response to the widespread devastation caused by recent monsoon floods across Pakistan, the federal government has established the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for floods, earthquakes and other calamities.

In a partial revision to its earlier directive, the Finance Division has withdrawn the clause mandating Cabinet Members to contribute one month’s salary to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Flood, Earthquake and Other Calamities.

The Finance Division has issued an official memorandum outlining mandatory salary contributions from senior government officials to bolster the fund.

PM Shehbaz reviews relief efforts for flood-affectees in Pakistan’s northern areas

The catastrophic floods have led to significant loss of life, displacement of communities, and extensive damage to both public and private infrastructure. In light of the humanitarian crisis, the prime minister has directed immediate financial mobilisation from within the federal structure.

According to the memorandum: Cabinet members will contribute one month’s gross salary to the Relief Fund. However, later it was withdrawn. Federal Bureaucracy (BPS 19–22) will donate one day’s gross salary. The deductions will be made from gross pay and allowances, prior to any other deductions. Importantly, these contributions will not be considered part of the employees’ emoluments for income tax or house rent recovery calculations.

All proceeds will be deposited under the following government account: G12 – Special Deposit Funds, G121 – Relief Fund, G12164 – Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Flood, Earthquake and Other Calamities.

The Finance Division has urged all relevant departments to implement these directives “in letter and spirit” and report compliance accordingly.

The original office memorandum, outlined salary deductions from federal government employees to support national relief efforts following devastating monsoon floods. Under Para-1(i) of that memorandum, cabinet members were instructed to donate their full monthly salary. However, this requirement has now been officially rescinded.

The updated notification states: “Para-1(i) of above referred OM of this Division ‘Cabinet Members will contribute one month’s Salary to PM Relief Fund’ may be treated as withdrawn.” Other provisions of the memorandum remain intact, including the one-day salary deduction from federal officers in BPS 19–22, aimed at supporting relief and rehabilitation for affected communities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Finance Division Federal Government heavy rains flood affected people Floods in Pakistan PM Relief Fund monsoon floods natural calamity Monsoon Season 2025

Comments

200 characters

PM’s relief fund for calamity-hit people set up

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Uniform FCA: ECC unimpressed by Nepra’s viewpoint

APTMA demands SNGPL waive gas bill arrears

Land-related cases: Wapda chief comments on AG’s findings

Credit access to small farmers: Risk coverage scheme for banks, MFBs unveiled

Regulators linked to SECP eService portal

PBC rejects amendments in anti-terrorism act

Read more stories