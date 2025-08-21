PM’s relief fund for calamity-hit people set up

ISLAMABAD: In response to the widespread devastation caused by recent monsoon floods across Pakistan, the federal government has established the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for floods, earthquakes and other calamities.

In a partial revision to its earlier directive, the Finance Division has withdrawn the clause mandating Cabinet Members to contribute one month’s salary to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Flood, Earthquake and Other Calamities.

The Finance Division has issued an official memorandum outlining mandatory salary contributions from senior government officials to bolster the fund.

The catastrophic floods have led to significant loss of life, displacement of communities, and extensive damage to both public and private infrastructure. In light of the humanitarian crisis, the prime minister has directed immediate financial mobilisation from within the federal structure.

According to the memorandum: Cabinet members will contribute one month’s gross salary to the Relief Fund. However, later it was withdrawn. Federal Bureaucracy (BPS 19–22) will donate one day’s gross salary. The deductions will be made from gross pay and allowances, prior to any other deductions. Importantly, these contributions will not be considered part of the employees’ emoluments for income tax or house rent recovery calculations.

All proceeds will be deposited under the following government account: G12 – Special Deposit Funds, G121 – Relief Fund, G12164 – Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Flood, Earthquake and Other Calamities.

The Finance Division has urged all relevant departments to implement these directives “in letter and spirit” and report compliance accordingly.

The original office memorandum, outlined salary deductions from federal government employees to support national relief efforts following devastating monsoon floods. Under Para-1(i) of that memorandum, cabinet members were instructed to donate their full monthly salary. However, this requirement has now been officially rescinded.

The updated notification states: “Para-1(i) of above referred OM of this Division ‘Cabinet Members will contribute one month’s Salary to PM Relief Fund’ may be treated as withdrawn.” Other provisions of the memorandum remain intact, including the one-day salary deduction from federal officers in BPS 19–22, aimed at supporting relief and rehabilitation for affected communities.

