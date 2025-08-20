PSX sets historic record

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its record-setting rally on Tuesday, buoyed by earnings optimism, rupee stability, and strong institutional activity from both local and foreign investors.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at an all-time high of 149,770.75 points, up 1,574 points or 1.06 percent compared to the previous session’s close of 148,196.42 points. The index hit an intraday high of 150,323 points before settling lower on mild profit-taking.

The BRIndex100 advanced by 76.46 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 15,179.53 points with volumes of 593.37 million shares. Meanwhile, the BRIndex30 added 80.95 points, or 0.19 percent, settling at 42,700.26 points on a turnover of 334.74 million shares.

Topline Securities observed that the bullish momentum from previous sessions persisted, buoyed by robust institutional inflows, particularly in the banking and cement sectors. A Topline analyst noted that cement sales have shown strong momentum in August 2025, with earnings likely to exceed expectations.

The rally was largely driven by index heavyweights including Bank AL Habib (BAHL), United Bank Limited (UBL), Lucky Cement (LUCK), Meezan Bank (MEBL), and Engro Corporation (ENGRO), which collectively contributed 1,306 points to the index’s upward trajectory.

Market participation also reflected this bullish sentiment. The ready market turnover rose sharply to 809 million shares against 610 million shares a day earlier, with a traded value of Rs 48.4 billion as compared to Rs 39.17 billion.

Market capitalization also expanded to Rs 17.771 trillion from previous session’s 17.639 trillion, the addition of Rs 132 billion in a single day, reflecting renewed investor confidence.

On the corporate board, WorldCall Telecom led the volumes chart with 52.3 million shares that closed the day at Rs 1.45, followed by Bank of Punjab with 46.0m and settled at Rs 14.76 and Fauji Cement with 43.7m and ended the day at Rs 53.48.

Among major movers, Bhanero Textile Mills gained Rs 92.78 to close at Rs 1,020.56, while The Thal Industries Corporation rose Rs 53.85 to settle at Rs 623.85. On the downside, PIA Holding Company Limited (B) shed Rs 303.10 to close at Rs 27,698, and Unilever Pakistan Foods lost Rs 121.75 to end at Rs 31,778.25.

The broader market also displayed resilience, with 265 companies closing higher, 194 lower, and 24 unchanged out of a total 483 traded.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index settled at 24,053.82 points, registering a modest gain of 29.01 points or 0.12 percent, with a trading volume of 4.25 million shares. The BR Cement Index advanced to 12,425.84 points, rising by 356.78 points or 2.96 percent, on a robust turnover of 116.75 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index surged to 45,412.65 points, showing an increase of 1,149.52 points or 2.6 percent, with 83.49 million shares changing hands. In contrast, the BR Power Generation and Distribution Index slipped to 22,366.28 points, down by 290.12 points or 1.28 percent, on a volume of 37.01 million shares.

Similarly, the BR Oil and Gas Index ended lower at 12,853.71 points, shedding 104.24 points or 0.8 percent, with a turnover of 33.35 million shares. Meanwhile, the BR Technology & Communication Index closed at 3,314.30 points, declining by 24.12 points or 0.72 percent, as 97.81 million shares were traded.

According to Senior Analyst Ahsan Mehanti, the stock market closed at an all-time high as investors responded positively to the robust economic outlook projected by international rating agencies. He noted that Fitch has forecasted Pakistan’s GDP growth at 3.5 percent for FY27, while Moody’s upgrade further strengthened sentiment.

Mehanti added that the government’s plan to reduce the circular debt burden by Rs 2.6 trillion, along with encouraging export figures, rising cement dispatches, and continued rupee stability, acted as key catalysts in driving the PSX to its record close.

With the benchmark scaling new peaks, investors are now eyeing the 150,000-point mark as the next key psychological barrier, with institutional flows likely to dictate short-term direction.

