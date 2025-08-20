Markets Print 2025-08-20
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 19, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 149,770.75
High: 150,323.39
Low: 148,293.94
Net Change: 1,574.33
Volume (000): 340,193
Value (000): 35,435,713
Makt Cap (000) 4,455,963,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,053.82
NET CH (+) 29.01
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,425.84
NET CH (+) 356.78
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 45,412.65
NET CH (+) 1149.52
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,366.28
NET CH (-) 290.12
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,853.71
NET CH (-) 104.24
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,314.30
NET CH (-) 24.12
------------------------------------
As on: 19-Aug-2025
====================================
