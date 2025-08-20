KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 19, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 149,770.75 High: 150,323.39 Low: 148,293.94 Net Change: 1,574.33 Volume (000): 340,193 Value (000): 35,435,713 Makt Cap (000) 4,455,963,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,053.82 NET CH (+) 29.01 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,425.84 NET CH (+) 356.78 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 45,412.65 NET CH (+) 1149.52 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,366.28 NET CH (-) 290.12 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,853.71 NET CH (-) 104.24 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,314.30 NET CH (-) 24.12 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-Aug-2025 ====================================

