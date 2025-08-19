PIA flights disrupted amid torrential rains in Karachi

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operations at Karachi airport faced major disruptions on Tuesday due to heavy rains and stormy weather in the city.

Karachi has been receiving intermittent heavy showers since early morning, leading to waterlogging on major roads and traffic gridlocks. The downpour also affected access to Jinnah International Airport as several routes were partially submerged, making it difficult for passengers and staff to reach the terminal on time.

According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan, multiple flights were either cancelled or delayed as downpours hampered operations and prevented passengers from reaching the airport.

The national flag carrier cancelled its Karachi-Quetta-Karachi flights PK-310/311 and Karachi-Islamabad-Karachi flights PK-308/309, while Lahore-Karachi flight PK-305 was delayed at Lahore Airport and will depart once weather conditions improve.

PIA’s Karachi-Najaf-Karachi service (PK-109/110) was also delayed as passengers were unable to arrive on time, with its departure now expected at 10:30pm.

Similarly, Karachi-Islamabad flight PK-370 has been rescheduled for 9:30pm.

International departures have also been affected, with Karachi-Jeddah (PK-731) and Karachi-Madinah (PK-843) flights expected to face delays. Moreover, tomorrow’s Karachi-Islamabad-Karachi flights PK-300/301 have been cancelled.

The airline has advised passengers to remain in contact with its call centre at 111-786-786 for updated flight information and to confirm flight timings and road conditions before heading to the airport.

“PIA apologises for the inconvenience caused by weather-related disruptions and is making every effort to normalise operations at the earliest,” the spokesperson added.