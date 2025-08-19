BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PIA flights disrupted amid torrential rains in Karachi

BR Web Desk Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 10:21pm

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operations at Karachi airport faced major disruptions on Tuesday due to heavy rains and stormy weather in the city.

Karachi has been receiving intermittent heavy showers since early morning, leading to waterlogging on major roads and traffic gridlocks. The downpour also affected access to Jinnah International Airport as several routes were partially submerged, making it difficult for passengers and staff to reach the terminal on time.

According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan, multiple flights were either cancelled or delayed as downpours hampered operations and prevented passengers from reaching the airport.

The national flag carrier cancelled its Karachi-Quetta-Karachi flights PK-310/311 and Karachi-Islamabad-Karachi flights PK-308/309, while Lahore-Karachi flight PK-305 was delayed at Lahore Airport and will depart once weather conditions improve.

PIA’s Karachi-Najaf-Karachi service (PK-109/110) was also delayed as passengers were unable to arrive on time, with its departure now expected at 10:30pm.

Similarly, Karachi-Islamabad flight PK-370 has been rescheduled for 9:30pm.

International departures have also been affected, with Karachi-Jeddah (PK-731) and Karachi-Madinah (PK-843) flights expected to face delays. Moreover, tomorrow’s Karachi-Islamabad-Karachi flights PK-300/301 have been cancelled.

The airline has advised passengers to remain in contact with its call centre at 111-786-786 for updated flight information and to confirm flight timings and road conditions before heading to the airport.

“PIA apologises for the inconvenience caused by weather-related disruptions and is making every effort to normalise operations at the earliest,” the spokesperson added.

PIA Karachi rains PIA flights Jinnah International Airport

Comments

200 characters

PIA flights disrupted amid torrential rains in Karachi

New record: KSE-100 settles below 150,00 level

Internet services face major disruption in Pakistan

Pakistan’s current account posts $254mn deficit in July 2025

Pakistan’s IT exports grow $354mln in July

Chinese foreign minister to co-chair strategic dialogue in Islamabad on Thursday

Pakistan rupee registers 8th successive gain against US dollar

Schools in Karachi to remain closed on Wednesday after torrential rains

One dead, two injured in Karachi fire incident

Pakistan, China hold consultations on arms control, non-proliferation, disarmament

Read more stories