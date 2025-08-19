Karachi flooded by heavy rains; forces market closures, power outages

Karachi experienced vast urban flooding as heavy rain hit Karachi on Tuesday, triggering market closures as residents experienced deteriorating traffic situations as well as widespread power outages.

The port city’s residents, while feeling relief at the much-anticipated rain but experienced flooded roads and heavy traffic due to flooding. Market closures were in effect across Tariq Road, Hyderi and Empress market while over 60% of residents were hit with power outages.

Potholes and damaged roads got filled with rainwater causing much grief on the evening commute.

Meanwhile, Karachi Traffic Police advised citizens to adopt precautionary measures amid rain, reduce speed and maintain distance from the vehicle ahead.

The Traffic Police asked commuters to be cautious of slippery roads and avoid sudden braking on wet roads.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), different areas in the megalopolis received moderate to heavy rains, with Keamari (29mm) and Nazimabad (28.4mm) receiving the highest rain, followed by North Karachi (26mm), PAF Masroor Base (20mm) and Gulshan-e-Hadeed (15mm).

Whereas, the weather advisory department could not record rain in Korangi, DHA and Jinnah Terminal.

The showers offered Karachi great respite, while the Met Office forecast cautioned that the ongoing monsoon spell could strengthen with the risk of urban flooding, gusty winds, and lightning expected to persist until August 22.

In its three-day forecast, the PMD forecast that widespread rain and thunderstorm with few moderate to isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls are expected to lash Karachi and several other districts of Sindh as strong monsoon currents are penetrating into most parts of the province.

Under this weather influence, Karachi, Larkana, Ghotki, Dadu, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Thatta and other districts would receive moderate to heavy downpours till August 22 with occasional gaps.

The weather forecasting department had warned that heavy downpour, windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines and cause urban flooding and water logging in low lying areas. Weak structures, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels may get damaged during the forecast period, it added.

“Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Also avoid unnecessary open exposure during thunderstorm and keep livestock in safe shelters to prevent lightning strike,” the Met Office advised.

Karachi mayor declares rain emergency amid fear of urban flooding

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has declared rain emergency in the city and cancelled all types of leaves including weekly holidays (of only essential services departments) and directed the staff to remain available in their offices.

In a video message, PMD Spokesperson Anjum Nazir Zaigham said the next two days are extremely important for Karachi as moderate to isolated heavy rainfalls may lash different parts of the port city, which may cause urban flooding.

Whereas, he said in many rural Sindh areas moderate to heavy and in some areas very heavy rainfall may happen, which can cause urban flooding.

A day ago, the megacity recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius with relative humidity at 65 percent, while drizzle and light rain were reported in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Korangi, Surjani Town, and Faisal Base, each receiving between 1 and 2 millimetres.