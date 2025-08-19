BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares extend gains on ample liquidity, trade optimism; HK edges higher

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2025 11:55am

HONG KONG: China stocks inched higher on Tuesday, extending gains after a decade-high close in the previous session, supported by ample liquidity and sustained optimism over US-China trade negotiations.

Hong Kong stocks also posted modest gains.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.3% at 3,739.26 points, hovering around the highest intraday level since August 2015.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.13%.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index traded 0.19% higher.

  • Analysts said market optimism, underpinned by the extension of the US-China trade truce and expectations of a weaker dollar, has driven increased inflows.

  • Last week, the United States and China extended a tariff truce for another 90 days, staving off triple-digit duties on each other’s goods as US retailers get ready to ramp up inventories ahead of the critical end-of-year holiday season.

  • “We believe that the recent breakout in A-shares and in the HK market in July-August likely stems primarily from abundant liquidity and rising leverage,” Shujin Chen, China economist at Jefferies, said in a note.

  • Local retail investors, as well as passive foreign funds have been increasing allocation to China and Hong Kong stocks, she added.

  • By sector, rare-earths and liquor stocks led gains in mainland A-shares, rising 2.8 and 2.6%, respectively.

  • Property stocks outperformed in Hong Kong, with mainland developers listed in Hong Kong climbing 1.2%, after Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for forceful measures to stop losses in the property sector.

  • With Hong Kong shares rising over 25% this year, there has been “mild profit-taking/position-squaring” in the market, said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.

  • She expects onshore A-shares continue to find near-term support from policy and liquidity, but noted that the next leg up needs broader earnings follow-through beyond state-owned firms, especially given the softer macro.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.45%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index climbed 0.39% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was unchanged.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China shares extend gains on ample liquidity, trade optimism; HK edges higher

KSE-100 crosses 149,000 in early trade as buying spree continues

Different parts of Karachi plunge into darkness after rain hits city

Pakistan launches PRISM+ to upgrade payment and settlement system

Pakistan, Bangladesh explore energy and mineral collaboration

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Oil slips as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Govt finalises plan to speed up cargo clearance at Karachi, Port Qasim

OGDCL, PPL boost Reko Diq commitments to $715mn apiece

US would help assure Ukraine’s security in a peace deal, Trump tells Zelenskiyy

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Read more stories