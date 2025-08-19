BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-19

China stocks rally on easing tariff tensions

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2025 05:47am

HONG KONG: China stocks closed at their highest level since 2015 on Monday, extending a months-long rally driven by easing trade tensions and abundant liquidity, while pushing market capitalization to a record peak.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9% to 3,728.03, its strongest close since August 2015. The CSI 300 Index also climbed by 0.9% to a ten-month peak.

The Shanghai benchmark has now advanced some 22% since the low struck in early April, buoyed by the extension of the US-China trade truce, Beijing’s crackdown on excessive competition, and a rotation of funds from bonds into equities, which brokers say has flooded the market with liquidity.

Total market capitalization of over 5,400 China-listed companies has risen above 100 trillion yuan ($13.9 trillion) for the first time, reflecting both price appreciation and a surge in listings over the past decade.

Winnie Wu, Bank of America’s chief China equity analyst, said that positive developments on the geopolitical front and clearer policy direction from Beijing have all helped compress the equity risk premium and trigger a re-rating, despite the rally running against fundamentals odds.

“There are renewed hopes on domestic retail flows,” she wrote in a note to clients.

In a sign of heightened investor activity, onshore turnover reached nearly 2.8 trillion yuan on Monday, the highest since October when Beijing’s sweeping stimulus measures triggered a sharp rally.

Hao Hong, chief investment officer at Lotus Asset Management, said the market may face near-term resistance due to profit-taking pressure, but added that many remain hopeful the bull run can extend despite headwinds.

Leading the rally on Monday onshore, the rare earth sector surged 5.3% to a fresh high since December 2021.

China stocks Shanghai Composite Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks rally on easing tariff tensions

Aurangzeb for unlocking capital market potential

Private sector vital for economy: Aurangzeb

Commercial, revenue and fiscal cases: Body to address issue of protracted litigation and injunctive orders

Rains, floods: PM pledges support to survivors

Travel advisory issued: NDMA sees two more rain spells

Leather import & export: Govt approves removal of quarantine certificate condition

Used imported cars: Personal baggage and gift schemes may be merged

Heavy rains add to people’s misery across KP

Import of Iranian scrap: DG Customs Valuation likely to take up matter of revision of values

OGDCL completes commissioning of Jhal Magsi project

Read more stories