BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New record: KSE-100 settles below 150,00 level

  • Benchmark index hit an all-time intraday high of 150,323.38
BR Web Desk Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 04:07pm

Records continued to tumble at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 150,000 level during intraday trade before ending the day at yet another all-time closing.

Positive momentum persisted throughout the trading session, as the benchmark index hit an intraday high of 150,323.38.

At close, the KSE-100 Index settled at 149,770.74, a gain of 1,574.32 points or 1.06%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement and pharmaceuticals.

Analysts attributed the buying rally to the market optimism fueled by reports of the government’s upcoming circular debt reform drive, which investors expect will ease liquidity constraints in the energy chain— a long-standing concern for the economy.

“The buying trend is expected to persist”, Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak-Kuwait Investment, told Business Recorder.

The analyst added that strong corporate results, better than expected economic performance and lower returns from alternative asset classes are driving the market sentiment.

“Improving macros, attractive valuations and measures against dollarisation have positioned equities as the preferred asset class,” said Arif Habib Limited, in a note.

The brokerage shared that domestic liquidity, fueled by new funds and fixed-income conversion, is driving valuations.

“Earnings growth expected at 9.2% in FY26, led by banks, cement, OMCs, power technology and chemicals,” AHL added.

Similarly, Waqas Ghani, Head of Research at JS Global, attributed the ongoing uptrend “to strengthened investor confidence owing to improving macroeconomic fundamentals and greater policy clarity”.

PM Shehbaz hails the milestone

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the development, thanking the business community for supporting the government policies.

“The confidence of investors and the business community has been restored due to the improvement in the economy,” he said. “The country is moving towards development, but more effort is needed.”

Meanwhile, Advisor to Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad shared key highlights of the PSX.

“Pakistan’s rising global credibility and recognitions, home-grown structural reforms agenda, with positive macroeconomic outlook turning into strong investor confidence,” Advisor to Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad, said in a post on X.

On Monday, PSX surged as bulls staged a strong comeback, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling at 148,196.42 points.

Internationally, stocks in Asia and oil prices edged lower on Tuesday before a key meeting of central bankers and as traders evaluated promising diplomatic signals toward ending hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

European equity futures posted modest gains after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said security guarantees for his nation will likely be worked out within 10 days after talks with US President Donald Trump and European leaders.

Japan’s Nikkei share gauge set a new intraday record high before heading lower. The US dollar held on to gains from the previous session as traders awaited policy hints from the Federal Reserve ahead of its annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.2% in early trading, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses.

Pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.3%, German DAX futures rose 0.2%, and FTSE futures added 0.3%.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX holiday PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

New record: KSE-100 settles below 150,00 level

Pakistan rupee registers 8th successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan, China hold consultations on arms control, non-proliferation, disarmament

Different parts of Karachi plunge into darkness after rain hits city

Tribunal upholds penalty against PTCL, other LDI operators

Pakistan launches PRISM+ to upgrade payment and settlement system

Pakistan, Bangladesh explore energy and mineral collaboration

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO move forward with ACPL acquisition

Gold price per tola sheds Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Oil prices fall as Ukraine talks raise prospect of sanctions easing

Read more stories