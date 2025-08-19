BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan rupee registers 8th successive gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.96 in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 04:22pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trend against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the rupee settled at 281.96, a gain of Re0.06. This is rupee’s eighth successive gain agaisnt the greenback.

On Monday, the local unit had closed the session at 282.02.

Globally, the US dollar held steady against its major peers on Tuesday as global markets awaited the outcome of a White House summit with European nations that could determine the next phase of the war in Ukraine.

The dollar index rose 0.31% to 98.122 with geopolitical events taking centre stage, after US President Donald Trump told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday that the United States would help guarantee Ukraine’s security in any deal to end the war with Russia.

The euro held steady at $1.1667 , up 0.06% so far in Asia, shuffling along the midpoint of the trading range it has sat in for the past two weeks.

Markets are seeking direction this week from the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole on the likely path of interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on the economic outlook and the central bank’s policy framework.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped in early Asian trade on Tuesday as market participants contemplated planned three-way talks among Russia, Ukraine and the US to end the war in Ukraine, which could lead to an end to sanctions on Russian crude.

Brent crude futures fell 7 cents, or 0.11%, to $66.53 a barrel by 0000 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for September delivery, set to expire on Wednesday, fell 6 cents, or 0.09%, to $63.36 per barrel.

The more active October WTI contract was down 9 cents, or 0.14%, at $62.61 a barrel.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates buying and

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan rupee registers 8th successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s current account posts $254mn deficit in July 2025

Chinese foreign minister to co-chair strategic dialogue in Islamabad on Thursday

Pakistan, China hold consultations on arms control, non-proliferation, disarmament

Karachi flooded by heavy rains; forces market closures, power outages

Rescue, relief operation in flood-affected areas being carried out in ‘well-coordinated manner’

CCP’s Appellate Tribunal upholds penalty against telecom operators for non-competitive practice

Pakistan launches PRISM+ to upgrade payment and settlement system

Pakistan, Bangladesh explore energy and mineral collaboration

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO move forward with ACPL acquisition

Read more stories