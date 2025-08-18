Healthcare gains boost Sri Lankan shares

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, as gains in healthcare and utilities stocks countered real estate losses.

The CSE All Share index settled up 1.25% at 20,470.52, rising for the second straight session.

SMB Finance PLC and Standard Capital PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 33.3% and 25%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 247.6 million shares from 332.4 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 7.75 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($25.75 million) from 9.54 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 102 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 7.66 billion rupees, the data showed.