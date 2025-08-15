Sri Lankan shares log weekly gain after central bank’s 2025 growth outlook

Sri Lankan shares climbed on Friday, buoyed by the island nation’s central bank forecasting 4.5% economic growth this year, to finish the week in positive territory.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 1.45% at 20,218.36, gaining 1.98% for the week.

The central bank, in its monetary policy report, projected the economy would grow 4.5% in 2025, above the World Bank’s 3.5% forecast. It warned, however, of risks from external demand and recent U.S. tariffs.

SMB Finance PLC and Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share index, rising 33.3% and 25%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 332.4 million shares from 267.3 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 9.54 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($31.70 million) from 7.07 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 208.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 9.35 billion rupees, the data showed.