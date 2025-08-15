BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 184.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
FCCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.78%)
HUBC 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.55%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
NBP 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.09%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
PRL 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 14,970 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 42,095 Decreased By -295.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Markets

Sri Lankan shares log weekly gain after central bank’s 2025 growth outlook

  • CSE All-Share index settled up 1.45% at 20,218.36
Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 04:39pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares climbed on Friday, buoyed by the island nation’s central bank forecasting 4.5% economic growth this year, to finish the week in positive territory.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 1.45% at 20,218.36, gaining 1.98% for the week.

The central bank, in its monetary policy report, projected the economy would grow 4.5% in 2025, above the World Bank’s 3.5% forecast. It warned, however, of risks from external demand and recent U.S. tariffs.

SMB Finance PLC and Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share index, rising 33.3% and 25%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 332.4 million shares from 267.3 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end flat as industrial stocks counter gains in communication, health

The equity market’s turnover rose to 9.54 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($31.70 million) from 7.07 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 208.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 9.35 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

