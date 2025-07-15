BML 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan’s Zarea sets up subsidiary in Dubai to drive global expansion

BR Web Desk Published 15 Jul, 2025 01:07pm

Zarea Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest commodities B2B platforms, has taken a key step towards global expansion with the successful incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors of Zarea Limited the company has successfully incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE under the name ZAREA COMMERCE FZCO,” read the notice.

Zarea said the incorporation of this UAE-based entity marks a major milestone in the company’s global expansion strategy.

“With the launch of our regional headquarters in Dubai, Zarea is now well-positioned to expand into international markets and strengthen its role in technology-driven B2B trade.

“This initiative is a cornerstone of our long-term growth strategy—expanding our global footprint, strengthening overseas operations, accelerating export-led growth, digitising trade, and unlocking new markets worldwide,” it said.

Zarea remains confident that the strategic investment will accelerate its long-term growth trajectory and generate sustained value for its shareholders.

Earlier this year, the B2B commerce platform raised Rs1.03 billion by selling 62.5 million shares in the 2025 first initial public offering (IPO) at the PSX.

Back then, Zarea said that the IPO proceeds would be strategically deployed to drive its continued expansion and operational efficiency. A significant portion of the working capital will be invested in Agri Biomass, a rapidly growing sector as businesses increasingly adopt renewable and sustainable energy solutions.

Additionally, 24% of the proceeds will be utilised to establish an in-house logistics model, allowing Zarea to transition away from third-party logistics providers.

Furthermore, 12% of the proceeds will be directed toward technology upgrades to ensure scalability and enhance the customer experience. The remaining funds will be allocated to marketing, human resources, and office expansion.

