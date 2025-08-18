BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
DCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
DGKC 184.79 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.28%)
FCCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
GCIL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.26%)
HUBC 159.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.41%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
MLCF 87.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.22%)
NBP 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.59%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
PPL 181.02 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.88%)
PREMA 39.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
PRL 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
PTC 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SNGP 118.10 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.91%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
TRG 57.55 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.17%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,019 Increased By 57.2 (0.38%)
BR30 42,290 Increased By 211.2 (0.5%)
KSE100 147,027 Increased By 535.8 (0.37%)
KSE30 44,885 Increased By 52.7 (0.12%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to receive a risk boost, but US-India trade discord overhang persists

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 08:33am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is poised to open higher on Monday, supported by a likely rally in local equities after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sweeping tax reforms to boost growth, though persistent U.S.–India trade tensions should cap the advance.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 87.50-87.52 range versus the U.S. dollar, compared with 87.55 on Thursday. Indian financial markets were closed on Friday.

Gift Nifty futures indicated that the Nifty 50 will open more than 1% higher after India announced sweeping tax reforms to lift the economy in the face of a trade conflict with Washington.

The rupee will “see a bit of lift from equity, however it’s hard to see it doing much with the U.S.–India trade cloud hanging overhead,” said a Mumbai-based FX trader.

“The downside (on dollar/rupee) is capped, and any dip will likely be faded.”

Trump-Putin meeting

The outcome of the weekend’s Trump–Putin meeting did not evoke much of a reaction from Asian equities and currencies.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said a full-fledged peace deal for Ukraine remained the ultimate aim rather than a mere ceasefire.

After talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said he would delay new tariffs on countries like China that continue purchasing Russian oil.

Absent from his remarks was any reference to India, which remains on track to face an additional 25% duty starting August 27.

Adding to the pressure on the rupee, Washington has scrapped a planned August 25–29 visit by trade negotiators to New Delhi, shelving discussions on a potential trade deal and extinguishing hopes of relief from the fresh tariffs on Indian goods.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to receive a risk boost, but US-India trade discord overhang persists

Chinese CPEC IPPs press Pakistan govt for Rs475bn dues

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Telecom services gradually normalising: PTA

Oil falls on easing Russia supply concerns after Trump-Putin meet

Digitising economy top govt policy: PM

OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Project in Balochistan

India-Pakistan conflict: Naqvi heaps praise on armed forces, intelligence agencies

Tax frauds and smuggling gangs: FTO seeks action against FBR officers

LHC-IHC DBs to hear all tax, financial cases directly

Heavy rains, floods claim 313 lives across KP

Read more stories