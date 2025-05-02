AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,775 Decreased By -1 (-0.01%)
BR30 34,471 Increased By 60.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 111,327 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 33,993 No Change 0 (0%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee rally likely to extend on positive Asian cues, inflow hopes

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 08:19am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee’s ascent to multi-month highs may extend further on Friday, supported by a broad uptick in Asian peers and anticipated portfolio inflows.

The one-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 84.42-84.44 to the dollar, inching up from its close of 84.4875 on Wednesday. India’s financial markets were shut on Thursday.

The rupee rallied nearly 1% on Wednesday after breaching a key resistance level, marking its best day in more than two years.

The rally was spurred by stop-loss triggers on long dollar positions, inflows, and increased hedging by exporters.

The rupee had been repeatedly testing the 84.90–85.00 zone, where the 200-day moving average resides, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank noted.

Indian rupee hit by geopolitical jitters

“Once it broke through decisively, it triggered a cascade of dollar offers. Now that it done, it will take a lot for the rupee’s momentum to reverse in the near term,” he said.

The rupee’s rally has been all the more impressive considering tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly militant attack in Kashmir, bankers said, while noting that the recent pickup in equity inflows was likely to persist.

Asia SIA fx rises, focus on US jobs data

Other Asian currencies rose on Friday, with the offshore Chinese yuan rising past 7.2550 per dollar. The dollar index, meanwhile rose for the third straight day on Thursday, pushing past the psychological 100 level.

Focus now shifts to the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day, for insights into the state of the labour market in the world’s biggest economy, and the Federal Reserve’s potential timing for rate cuts.

A weak jobs print would likely weigh heavily on both the dollar and risk assets, reinforcing the view that the U.S. economy is heading into a more challenging phase, said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne-based broker Pepperstone.

India rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee rally likely to extend on positive Asian cues, inflow hopes

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Pakistan allows 150 Afghan trucks to enter India via Wagah border

China puts its weight behind Pakistan

Within Karachi Flight Information Region: PCAA announces temporary closure of air traffic services

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine at ICJ

Imports under HS Codes 3402.1300 and 3402.1190: SC dismisses petition seeking zero duty

Earning below Rs1 million annually: KTBA proposes tax exemption for salaried people

April SRB’s collection grows 24pc YoY

Read more stories