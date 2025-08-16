BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Gold price per tola sheds Rs900 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 16 Aug, 2025 01:20pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Saturday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,200 after a decline of Rs900 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,384 after it lost Rs771.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs357,100 after a decline of Rs1,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,335 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $9, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola reduced by Rs41 to clock in at Rs4,031.

