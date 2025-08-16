Gold price per tola sheds Rs900 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Saturday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,200 after a decline of Rs900 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,384 after it lost Rs771.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs357,100 after a decline of Rs1,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,335 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $9, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola reduced by Rs41 to clock in at Rs4,031.