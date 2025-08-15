Gold price per tola sheds Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Friday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs357,100 after a decline of Rs1,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,155 after it lost Rs858.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs358,100 after a decline of Rs200 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,344 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $10, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola also remained stable at Rs4,072.