Business & Finance

Gold price per tola sheds Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 15 Aug, 2025 03:22pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Friday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs357,100 after a decline of Rs1,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,155 after it lost Rs858.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs358,100 after a decline of Rs200 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,344 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $10, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola also remained stable at Rs4,072.

