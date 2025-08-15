Mera Brand Pakistan Expo 2025 inaugurated

LAHORE: Chief Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has stressed that achieving the true objectives of Pakistan’s creation requires independent formulation of national policies and liberation from foreign domination and colonial influence.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Mera Brand Pakistan Expo 2025 at the Lahore Expo Centre on Thursday, he said economic self-reliance can only be achieved by freeing the economy from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the interest-based system. “Mera Brand Pakistan is a successful step towards this goal,” he stated.

Pakistan Businessmen Forum has organised the Expo. The event was attended by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Abu Zar Shad, Senior Vice President Khalid Usman, business leader Anjum Nisar, Pakistan Businessmen Forum President Ijaz Tanveer, and Alkhidmat Foundation President Dr Hafeez ur Rehman.

Earlier, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman hoisted the national flag at the Expo Centre to mark Independence Day and inaugurated the exhibition. He congratulated the nation and lauded the Pakistan Businessmen Forum and the Lahore Chamber for successfully organising the event. Touring the stalls, he noted that after two successful exhibitions in Karachi, Mera Brand Pakistan has now reached Lahore. He urged the business community to take the initiative to Islamabad, Faisalabad, and eventually to Dhaka and other Islamic countries.

