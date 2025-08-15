BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Markets Print 2025-08-15

Miami International set for NYSE debut after $345m IPO

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:47am

NEW YORK: Miami International Holdings , the parent of exchange operator MIAX, will begin trading on the NYSE later on Thursday, becoming the first US financial exchange to go public in 15 years. The Princeton, New Jersey-based company sold 15 million shares above the marketed range of $19 to $21 apiece to raise $345 million on Wednesday, one of the biggest listings of a US bourse operator.

Only a handful of US exchange operators have gone public since the 2000s and Miami International’s listing had been a long time coming as the company confidentially filed for an IPO in 2022.

CME Group was the first US exchange to go public in 2002, while Cboe Global listed in 2010.

Exchanges have also thrived this year as heightened market volatility fueled record trading volumes and boosted profits.

“It’s a niche area, but it’s one investors are comfortable with. MIAX is clearly riding some multi-year tailwinds in the options space,” said Matt Kennedy, senior strategist at IPO-focused research and ETFs provider Renaissance Capital.

“The valuation was pitched at a clear discount to peers, so that also helped get investor demand.”

MIAX, led by Thomas Gallagher, launched in 2007 after a wave of consolidation amongst equity and options exchanges.

“I’m not worried about fragmentation. I’m not worried about the aspects of having a very diverse set of exchanges,” Gallagher told Reuters in an interview.

