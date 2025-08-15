UN urges pressure on Taliban over girls’ education ban

PARIS: The United Nations urged countries Thursday to maintain diplomatic pressure on the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan, saying their ban on girls’ education has left millions shut out of classrooms since the group retook power four years ago.

“At a time when some are seeking to normalise relations with the Taliban, I urge the international community to remain more mobilised than ever for the full and unconditional restoration of Afghan women’s right to education,” said Audrey Azoulay, chief of the UN’s cultural and educational agency UNESCO.

Around 2.2 million girls are barred from schooling beyond the primary level, according to UNESCO.

“Afghanistan sadly stands out as the only country in the world where secondary and higher education is strictly prohibited for girls and women,” Azoulay said.

“An entire generation of Afghan women is being sacrificed,” she said, calling on the international community to “maintain diplomatic pressure”.

The Taliban, who promised a softer rule after retaking power in August 2021, have imposed sweeping restrictions on women, banning them from universities, public parks, gyms and beauty salons – measures the UN has labelled “gender apartheid”.

Russia – not named in the statement – is the only country to have recognised the Taliban government since it seized power in 2021 following the withdrawal of foreign troops.