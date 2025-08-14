BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-14

PESCO launches Pension Management System

Recorder Report Published August 14, 2025 Updated August 14, 2025 07:02am

PESHAWAR: In a major step towards digital transformation and transparency, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has launched it’s first-ever PESCO Pension Management System (PPMS); a comprehensive software solution in-house.

The software was developed by Arif Hameed, Assistant Manager ERP under the leadership of Finance Director PESCO, Yasir Naseem, according to a statement here on Wednesday.

This landmark development replaces the company’s manual pension system, ensuring swift, transparent, and hassle-free processing of pension cases. The PPMS will significantly reduce the processing time for pension applications, eliminating long-standing delays and challenges faced by pensioners under the old system.

Recognizing this achievement, Chairman PESCO Board of Directors, Himayatullah Khan, commended Arif Hameed for his outstanding contribution and awarded him a Certificate of Appreciation.

Board Member Fazal-e-Khaliq also presented him with an Honorary Shield as a token of recognition for his commendable efforts.

With this initiative, PESCO became the first power distribution company to introduce a comprehensive digital pension management system, setting a new benchmark in public service efficiency and digital transformation within the power sector. This software will manage the complete pension process from initial case preparation to final payment and monthly pension disbursements processed through PPMS eliminate the risk of duplicate payments.

It will provide one-click access to detailed payment records for transparency and audit readiness and will automatically make calculations and ensure compliance with pension regulations for all case types.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PESCO power sector Pension Management System

Comments

200 characters

PESCO launches Pension Management System

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Local, forex issuer and senior unsecured: Moody’s upgrades debt ratings to ‘Caa1’

Used cars’ import: Auto industry rallies against govt plan

ECC approves industrial estate development at PSM land

PM invites parties to join hands for country’s stability

Independence Day today

Bilawal inaugurates new canal from Karachi

Cryptocurrency, virtual assets: ‘PVARA’ Ord to be tabled in Senate tomorrow

First AI-powered port operations system to be launched today

LHC issues detailed judgement in Bahria Town properties auction case

Read more stories