PESCO launches Pension Management System

PESHAWAR: In a major step towards digital transformation and transparency, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has launched it’s first-ever PESCO Pension Management System (PPMS); a comprehensive software solution in-house.

The software was developed by Arif Hameed, Assistant Manager ERP under the leadership of Finance Director PESCO, Yasir Naseem, according to a statement here on Wednesday.

This landmark development replaces the company’s manual pension system, ensuring swift, transparent, and hassle-free processing of pension cases. The PPMS will significantly reduce the processing time for pension applications, eliminating long-standing delays and challenges faced by pensioners under the old system.

Recognizing this achievement, Chairman PESCO Board of Directors, Himayatullah Khan, commended Arif Hameed for his outstanding contribution and awarded him a Certificate of Appreciation.

Board Member Fazal-e-Khaliq also presented him with an Honorary Shield as a token of recognition for his commendable efforts.

With this initiative, PESCO became the first power distribution company to introduce a comprehensive digital pension management system, setting a new benchmark in public service efficiency and digital transformation within the power sector. This software will manage the complete pension process from initial case preparation to final payment and monthly pension disbursements processed through PPMS eliminate the risk of duplicate payments.

It will provide one-click access to detailed payment records for transparency and audit readiness and will automatically make calculations and ensure compliance with pension regulations for all case types.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025