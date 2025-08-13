BML 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.41%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.61%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
DGKC 186.77 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.89%)
FCCL 50.72 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.85%)
FFL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
GCIL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.06%)
HUBC 161.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.97%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
KOSM 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
MLCF 87.15 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.74%)
NBP 146.00 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.98%)
PAEL 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.52%)
PIAHCLA 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.02%)
POWER 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-1.92%)
PREMA 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PRL 32.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PTC 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
SNGP 119.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.63%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.87%)
TREET 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
TRG 56.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.41%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,095 Increased By 59.7 (0.4%)
BR30 42,576 Increased By 54.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 147,495 Increased By 489.7 (0.33%)
KSE30 45,160 Increased By 148.3 (0.33%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Legendary Monica Seles reveals she’s battling myasthenia gravis

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 12:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Nine-time Grand Slam champion Monica Seles is battling a new challenge: a neuromuscular autoimmune disease called myasthenia gravis.

The 51-year-old Seles is going public about the condition she was diagnosed with three years ago. It causes muscle weakness in the arms and legs and bouts of double vision among other symptoms.

Seles was noticing odd changes around five years ago and it eventually became apparent to her that something major was wrong.

“I would be playing (tennis) with some kids or family members, and I would miss a ball,” Seles said, according to The Guardian. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I see two balls.’ These are obviously symptoms that you can’t ignore.

“And, for me, this is when this journey started. And it took me quite some time to really absorb it, speak openly about it, because it’s a difficult one. It affects my day-to-day life quite a lot.”

There currently is no cure for the disease.

Seles, of course, had a different hurdle earlier in life as she was stabbed with a knife by a fan during a 1993 match in Hamburg, Germany. Seles was 19 at the time and would be away from the sport for 27 months due to both physical and mental anguish.

Seles won eight Grand Slam titles prior to the stabbing and reached the finals of all four majors in 1992, winning three of them. She won the Australian Open for the third straight time months before the stabbing.

After she returned, Seles won just one Grand Slam title – the 1996 Australian Open.

“I had to, in tennis terms, I guess, reset – hard reset – a few times,” Seles said. “I call my first hard reset when I came to the U.S. as a young 13-year-old (from Yugoslavia). Didn’t speak the language; left my family. It’s a very tough time.

“Then, obviously, becoming a great player, it’s a reset, too, because the fame, money, the attention, changes (everything), and it’s hard as a 16-year-old to deal with all that. Then obviously my stabbing – I had to do a huge reset.”

Decades later, Seles is now adjusting to a “new normal” and looking to move forward with the next version of herself.

“Really, being diagnosed with myasthenia gravis: another reset,” Seles said. “But one thing, as I tell kids that I mentor: ‘You’ve got to always adjust.

That ball is bouncing, and you’ve just got to adjust. And that’s what I’m doing now.“

Seles decided to reveal her condition and use her platform to help educate people about the little-known disease.

“My MG journey over the past 5 years has not been an easy one,” Seles said in a statement through argenx, a company partnering with Seles to raise awareness at the upcoming U.S. Open.

Alcaraz eases past Medjedovic in Cincinnati before rain forces suspension

“I felt isolated and defeated as many of the activities I enjoyed were no longer physically possible for me. I’ve since realized that by sharing my story, I can raise awareness of this disease, empower patients to advocate for themselves and help them connect with the MG community for support.”

Seles retired from professional tennis in 2008 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame one year later.

She won 53 tournaments and spent 178 weeks at No. 1, sixth-most all-time among female players.

Monica Seles

Comments

200 characters

Legendary Monica Seles reveals she’s battling myasthenia gravis

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 600 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

US market: Pakistan exporters poised to gain notable competitive edge

Pakistan explores avenues of furthering ties with World Economic Forum

US tariff cuts open new doors for Pakistan’s auto sector, says Kamal

Oil stable as market waits for inventory data, US-Russia meeting

Pakistan economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Pakistan govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

Read more stories