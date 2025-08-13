BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Alcaraz eases past Medjedovic in Cincinnati before rain forces suspension

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 08:49am

Carlos Alcaraz beat Hamad Medjedovic 6-4 6-4 to reach the Cincinnati Open last 16 on Tuesday, battling the sweltering Ohio heat to notch a tour-leading 50th victory of the season before the evening session was suspended due to rain.

The Spanish second seed also secured his 13th consecutive win at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament, converting three of seven break points in a deliberate, slow-paced contest.

Treated for neck pain after the first set, Serbia’s Medjedovic ramped up in the second to shorten rallies, out-hitting Alcaraz 25–16 on winners but committing 38 unforced errors to the Spaniard’s 18.

“I know he’s a really powerful player,” Alcaraz said.

“His shots are incredibly hard to return. He has a big serve also. I know he doesn’t like to run too much from side to side, so my plan was to make him run as much as I could.”

Monte Carlo and Rome champion Alcaraz next faces Italian Luca Nardi as he continues his bid for an eight Masters 1000 title.

Earlier, Andrey Rublev rallied from a set down to edge Alexei Popyrin 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-5 in a fierce 3-1/2-hour battle.

The Russian ninth seed will play against Argentine Franciso Comesana, who claimed a stunning 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 win over American Reilly Opelka.

In the women’s draw, second seed Coco Gauff advanced after Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska withdrew from their third-round clash due to illness.

The American will face Lucia Bronzetti, who beat 23rd seed Jelena Ostapenko 1-6 6-3 6-4.

It marked the second third-round walkover, following fellow Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk’s withdrawal before her match against Polish third seed Iga Swiatek.

The Wimbledon champion will take on Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the round of 16.

In the evening session, men’s third seed Alexander Zverev and women’s fourth seed Jessica Pegula were forced off the court mid-match due to rain and the threat of lightning.

The suspension was particularly frustrating for Zverev, who had a 6-4 5-4 lead in his match against American Brandon Nakashima and was about to serve for the win.

Pegula rallied to take the second set 6-3 in her meeting with Magda Linette, leaving their match all square after the Pole won the first 7-6(5).

Canadian Open winner Ben Shelton’s match with Roberto Bautista Agut and Dane Clara Tauson’s match with Veronika Kudermetova were both moved to Wednesday.

Tuesday’s rain-enforced suspension was the latest in a string of interruptions at the Cincinnati Open this week.

On Monday, Jannik Sinner’s win over Gabriel Diallo was delayed by a fire alarm before the players continued through the noise.

There was also a one-hour delay due to a power outage.

Carlos Alcaraz

Comments

200 characters

Alcaraz eases past Medjedovic in Cincinnati before rain forces suspension

Pakistan govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses in state-owned enterprises

Pakistan explores avenues of furthering ties with World Economic Forum

Oil prices little changed as industry report points to slowing US demand

Pakistan economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Pakistan govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

Read more stories