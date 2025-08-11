BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
BOP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
DCL 12.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 180.65 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1%)
FCCL 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.16%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.64%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.73%)
MLCF 83.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
NBP 141.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.93%)
PAEL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.23%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 15.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 188.49 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.14%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
PTC 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 120.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.51%)
SSGC 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,010 Increased By 143.9 (0.97%)
BR30 42,489 Increased By 193.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 146,399 Increased By 1016.5 (0.7%)
KSE30 44,890 Increased By 275.5 (0.62%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz battles as Shelton, Zverev race into Cincinnati third round

AFP Published 11 Aug, 2025 12:02pm

CINCINNATI: Carlos Alcaraz fought through a second-set slump to post a “rollercoaster” 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 victory over Damir Dzumhur in his opening match Sunday at the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Open.

The Spaniard, playing his first tournament since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final, raced through the first set but completely lost his way in the second, dropping his serve twice against the 33-year-old Bosnian.

Alcaraz regained his intensity and cut down his errors in the third as a seventh ace took him to a match point that was converted when Dzumhur fired wide.

“It was just a rollercoaster,” said the second seed, who was winning his 12th straight match at the Masters 1000 level after taking the titles in Monte Carlo and Rome.

“Lots of good feelings, bad feelings, back to the good ones. I am happy to get the win at the end. I know that I have chances to do better.”

Alcaraz committed 44 unforced errors and said conditions in Cincinnati, where he was runner-up in 2023, were always tricky.

“The ball flies a lot, goes super fast,” he said. “You have to be ready to be in a good position for each shot and that is really difficult to do.”

Third seed Alexander Zverev found things more straightforward, winning 6-3, 6-3 against US wild card Nishesh Basavareddy in the night session.

Zverev needed just 66 minutes to get past Basavareddy, a 20-year-old ranked 109th in the world.

The German put 41 of his 50 first serves in play and didn’t face a break point. Basavareddy saved one match point with a blistering service return but Zverev secured the win with his 12th ace.

American Ben Shelton, coming off his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto, eased through 6-3, 3-1 when Camilo Ugo Carabelli retired with a knee injury.

Shelton’s early night was a boon after a draining Toronto tournament which only ended on Thursday night.

“It’s not easy to play a couple of days after winning any title,” Shelton said.

“I feel for Camilo and it’s obviously not the way that you want to go through. I hope that he has a quick recovery.”

Asked about the tape on his own right thigh, Shelton said he has “a few muscle things” going on.

“The legs take a lot of force,” he said.

Sixth seed Alex de Minaur of Australia, the Washington champion, lost to American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.

But another Australian, Adam Walton, secured a first top-50 win of his career with a 6-7 (0/7), 6-4, 6-1 upset of former world number one and 2019 Cincy champion Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Gauff battles through

In the women’s draw, French Open champion Coco Gauff battled through a tough first set to beat China’s Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-2.

Gauff, who lifted the trophy in Cincinnati in 2023 and went on to claim her first Grand Slam title at the US Open that year, had to grind her way through the first set.

But the number two seed steadied in the second to run out the winner in 71 minutes.

“It was a rough start,” Gauff said. “But it was about just trusting myself and the work we’ve done in practice.”

Third seed Jessica Pegula, runner-up last year to Aryna Sabalenka, defeated Kimberly Birrell 6-4, 6-3.

Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, finalist last season at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, also advanced, beating Maria Sakkari of Greece 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5).

Carlos Alcaraz Cincinnati third round

Comments

200 characters

Carlos Alcaraz battles as Shelton, Zverev race into Cincinnati third round

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Pakistan, US close to finalizing trade deal: Bloomberg

Second phase of submitting Hajj applications kicks off

From cement to copper: Lucky Cement ramps up mining investment in Balochistan

Gold price per tola drops Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkmenistan eye stronger trade & energy ties

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Mari Energies profit falls 15% in FY25 amid lower revenue, higher costs

In India, Trump’s tariffs spark calls to boycott American goods

Read more stories