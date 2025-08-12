BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
World

Egypt says working with Qatar, US to revive 60-day Gaza truce plan

AFP Published August 12, 2025

CAIRO: Egypt said Tuesday it was working with fellow Gaza mediators Qatar and the United States to broker a 60-day ceasefire as part of a renewed push to end the Israel-Hamas war.

Egypt, Qatar and the United States have played a key role in mediating talks between Israel and Hamas since the Palestinian group’s October 7, 2023 attack triggered the ongoing war.

“We are working very hard now in full cooperation with the Qataris and Americans,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told reporters during a press conference in Cairo.

“The main objective is to go back to the original proposal – to have a ceasefire for 60 days, with the release of some hostages and some Palestinian detainees, and the flow of humanitarian and medical assistance to Gaza without restrictions, without conditions.”

Israel’s Gaza plan risks ‘another calamity’: UN

“We are talking with Hamas, with the Israelis and pushing for a deal” based on a recent US plan, Abdelatty said.

A Palestinian source familiar with the negotiations earlier told AFP that “mediators are working to formulate a new comprehensive ceasefire agreement proposal” that would include the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza “in one batch”.

Last month, more than two weeks of negotiations in Doha failed to secure a breakthrough in talks for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Hamas negotiators eventually withdrew days after the United States and Israel pulled their own delegations.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff blamed Hamas for the failure, saying Washington would “consider alternative options” after no agreement was reached.

A previous short-lived truce earlier this year collapsed and did not lead to a lasting agreement.

A senior Hamas delegation was expected in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials, two Palestinian sources told AFP on Tuesday.

Egypt Palestinians Israel Hamas war Gaza war Badr Abdelatty Steve Witkoff

Comments

200 characters

