DPM Ishaq Dar reviews operational efficiency at Pakistan’s ports

  • Meeting discusses measures to address port congestion, strengthen trade facilitation
BR Web Desk Published August 12, 2025 Updated August 12, 2025 06:46pm
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presiding a meeting on August 12, 2025. Photo: X/@DPM_PK
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presiding a meeting on August 12, 2025. Photo: X/@DPM_PK

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday presided a meeting to review operational efficiency at ports in the country.

The meeting discussed measures to address port congestion, strengthen trade facilitation, and improve logistics systems to support imports, exports, and overall economic activity, said Office of the Deputy Prime Minister in a statement.

The forum also reviewed proposals to enhance efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and ensure smooth cargo handling.

Govt announces halving port charges at Karachi Port

The foreign minister underscored the importance of modernising port infrastructure and streamlining processes to bolster Pakistan’s competitiveness in regional and global trade.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistance to Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Pakistan Railways Syed Mazhar Ali SHah, NC Special Investment Facilitation Council, National Logistics Corporation Director General Major General Farrukh Shahzad, AS Maritime Affairs, and other senior officials.

The government had on July 19 announced to cut port charges at Karachi Port by 50 per cent, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of trade logistics and foster sustainable growth.

The decision was announced by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, saying the initiative is part of a broader strategy to decarbonise the maritime sector and improve energy efficiency in port operations.

He had said reforms include a 50 per cent reduction in port handling, vessel, and storage charges, while scrapping the previously planned annual five per cent hike in these fees, a step will benefit exporters of dry bulk goods and reduce emissions through faster, less congested port activity.

