Govt announces halving port charges at Karachi Port

ISLAMABAD: The government Saturday announced to cut port charges at Karachi Port by 50 per cent, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of trade logistics and foster sustainable growth.

The decision was announced by the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, saying the initiative is part of a broader strategy to decarbonise the maritime sector and improve energy efficiency in port operations.

He said reforms include a 50 per cent reduction in port handling, vessel, and storage charges, while scrapping the previously planned annual five per cent hike in these fees, a step will benefit exporters of dry bulk goods and reduce emissions through faster, less congested port activity. “By lowering operational costs and streamlining logistics, we are not only boosting trade competitiveness but also contributing to climate resilience.”

This isn’t just a financial measure; it’s a pivot towards low-impact, future-ready maritime trade,” said the minister. “A more efficient port reduces idle time for vessels, lowers fuel consumption, and supports greener supply chains.” The minister highlighted that these changes are part of a national strategy to modernise port infrastructure, enhance sustainability, and transition towards the smart maritime practices.

The maritime ministry is trying to enhance port efficiency, including forming a high-level committee to cut container dwell time by 70 per cent and deploying advanced technologies such as AI and drones for monitoring operations, further underlining the government’s proactive stance in modernising maritime trade logistics.

Charing a meeting, the Maritime Affairs’ Minister on the development of blue economy also announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art Aquaculture Park at Korangi Fish Harbour (KoFHAH), Karachi, at an estimated cost of Rs3 billion.

The meeting besides others was attended by Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Noorul Haq Baloch, representatives from Korangi Fish Harbour Authority (KoFHAH), the Marine Fisheries Department (MFD), and the Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The estimated annual production of a 120-acre aquaculture park ranges from 360 to 1,200 tons, depending on the species cultivated and the farming system employed. Its annual revenue potential is projected to be between $720,000 to $7.2 million, influenced by species selection, market prices, and production intensity.

The minister said the project, covering 120 acres, should be developed under a public-private partnership framework, aiming to boost the country’s blue economy through sustainable aquaculture. The meeting was informed that the land cost for the Aquaculture Park has been set according to an extensive farming model, offering an affordable and efficient foundation for private investors.

Experts informed the meeting that Pakistan’s coastal waters possess highly conducive conditions for aquaculture, providing an ideal environment for farming a variety of marine species. To accelerate the process, the Federal Minister directed the Korangi Fish Harbour Authority to submit a comprehensive execution report within 10 days.

Emphasising replication of success, the minister proposed extending the aquaculture model to Balochistan, leveraging its vast coastal belt for sustainable marine farming. In a move aimed at enhancing coordination, the minister ordered the relocation of the Marine Fisheries Department sub-office to the premises of the Gwadar Port Authority. This administrative shift is expected to streamline inter-agency collaboration and expedite decision-making in blue economy initiatives.

In another separate meeting, the minister also reviewed the progress on the land allotment and lease policy of the Port Qasim Authority (PQA). Officials informed him that the Survey of Pakistan has been engaged to identify and demarcate PQA-owned land. Furthermore, it was conveyed that the revision of PQA’s master plan is being aligned with the broader feasibility study for the National Ports Master Plan, currently under way.

Minister Junaid Anwar reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable marine development, asserting that investments in aquaculture and port infrastructure are essential for ensuring food security, increasing exports, and generating employment across coastal regions.

The series of meetings held by the maritime minister marked a significant step in the government’s broader maritime development strategy, focused on harnessing the full potential of Pakistan’s coastal resources through innovation, institutional cooperation, and private sector engagement.

