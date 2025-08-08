BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.48%)
DCL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
DGKC 181.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.57%)
FCCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.49%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.31%)
GCIL 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.58%)
HUBC 162.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.94%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
MLCF 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
NBP 139.95 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.2%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
PIAHCLA 20.47 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.89%)
PIBTL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
POWER 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
PPL 191.61 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.99%)
PREMA 39.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
PRL 32.71 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.25%)
PTC 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.01%)
SNGP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.19%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
TRG 57.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,905 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
BR30 42,566 Decreased By -45.5 (-0.11%)
KSE100 145,746 Increased By 99 (0.07%)
KSE30 44,712 Decreased By -46.4 (-0.1%)
Markets

PSX extends record streak, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

BR Web Desk Published 08 Aug, 2025 09:44am

The record-breaking spree continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 146,000 level amid a gain of nearly 700 points during the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At 9:30am, the benchmark index was hovering at 146,337.85 level, an increase of 690.72 points or 0.47%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors, including automobile assemblers, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refineries. Index-heavy stocks, including ARL, NRL, PSO, SNGPL, SSGC, MARI, OGDC, POL, and PPL, traded in the green.

On Thursday, PSX extended its record-breaking rally as bullish sentiment persisted amid strong buying from local mutual funds.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index reached another record, making an all-time closing high of 145,647.14 points, which was 558.64 points or 0.39%.

Internationally, Japanese shares surged on Friday after positive earnings reports and expectations that the US would remove overlapping tariffs on the country’s goods, while shares were down in other Asian markets after a late retreat on Wall Street during the previous session.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4% with Hong Kong’s market leading declines, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses after nearing a one-week high.

Meanwhile, Japanese stocks soared, with the Nikkei 225 up 2% and the Topix index hitting a fresh record, trading above 3,000 for the first time.

Shares in SoftBank Group rallied as much as 11% after the technology investor reported that it swung back to profit in the first quarter. Sony Group gained 6%, adding to its earnings-fuelled 4.1% advance from Thursday.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.4%, on track to extend gains into a third day.

The rally for stocks comes “against the backdrop of an emerging titanic dovish pivot at the Federal Reserve,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG in Sydney.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would nominate Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Stephen Miran for the vacant seat at the Federal Reserve while the White House seeks a permanent addition to the central bank’s governing board and continues its search for a new Fed chair.

The market is also digesting a Bloomberg News report that Fed Governor Christopher Waller is the top candidate to replace Chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends on May 15, 2026.

This is an intra-day update

