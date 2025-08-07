BML 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 85.41 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.55%)
DCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
DGKC 182.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.1%)
FCCL 49.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.35%)
GCIL 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.56%)
HUBC 165.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.66%)
KEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
LOTCHEM 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
MLCF 83.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.88%)
NBP 140.00 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.56%)
PAEL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 181.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.54%)
PREMA 39.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.55%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.49%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.34%)
SSGC 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TREET 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 14,843 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,361 Increased By 17.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 145,533 Increased By 444.9 (0.31%)
KSE30 44,638 Decreased By -74.2 (-0.17%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX rally continues as KSE-100 hits new high

BR Web Desk Published 07 Aug, 2025 09:53am
Photo: Reuters/File
Photo: Reuters/File

Buying momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), fueled by a strong economic outlook and robust corporate earnings, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 700 points during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At 10:50am, the benchmark index was hovering at 145,814.78 level, an increase of 726.29 points or 0.50%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including ARL, HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PSO, PPL traded in the green.

On Wednesday, the PSX sustained its record-breaking rally as the benchmark KSE-100 Index soared by 2,051 points, or 1.43%, to settle at an all-time closing high of 145,088.50 points.

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction as the stock exchange index surpassed the 145,000-point mark, signalling increased investor confidence in government policies.

PM attributed the surge in stock market activity to business-friendly reforms and said providing support for investment remains a top priority for his administration.

International markets

Asian equities rose on Thursday, with Japanese shares hitting a record high, as tech-led gains on Wall Street, upbeat earnings and growing expectations for U.S. rate cuts boosted sentiment.

The prospect of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine also underpinned sentiment, benefiting the euro, while weighing on oil prices as traders gauged the outlook for sanctions on Moscow.

At the same time, markets largely shook off Trump’s latest tariff threats, including an additional 25% tariff on India over purchases of Russian oil and a threatened 100% duty on chips.

Japan’s broad Topix index rose 0.9% to reach an all-time high, with the more tech-focused Nikkei also gaining by about the same margin.

Taiwan’s stock benchmark surged 2.3% to a more than one-year peak. South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.6%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%, and mainland Chinese blue chips advanced 0.3%.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies KSE index KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

PSX rally continues as KSE-100 hits new high

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Pakistani textile exporter to establish subsidiary in US to tap global markets

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

Pakistan’s renewable rush: Another textile firm plans 7.2MW solar system

Trump’s higher tariff rates hit goods from major US trading partners

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Read more stories