Pakistan, Iraq agree on maritime ferry link to boost trade, tourism

Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to launch a ferry service connecting Umm Qasr Port in Iraq with Gwadar Port in Pakistan, in a move officials say will strengthen maritime cooperation, expand trade, and facilitate religious travel.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and a three-member Iraqi Embassy delegation led by Deputy Head of Mission Abdulqadir Sulyman Alhimiri, the ministry said in a statement.

Terming the MoU a “new chapter” in bilateral ties, Chaudhry said passenger and cargo links could capitalise on growing economic ties and religious travel. He noted Pakistan could meet Iraq’s potassium sulphate requirements through a manufacturing facility in the Gwadar Free Zone, and sought Baghdad’s support for Pakistan’s candidacy in the upcoming International Maritime Organisation (IMO) elections.

The minister proposed expanding Pakistani exports of medicines, meat, and rice to Iraq while increasing Iraqi oil imports to Pakistan. According to official data, Pakistan’s exports to Iraq stood at $54.29 million in FY24, while imports, mainly petroleum products, were $145.46 million.

Chaudhry said the ferry link would complement similar initiatives with Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, potentially forming a regional maritime network under Pakistan’s blue economy strategy.

Alhimiri voiced strong support for the proposals, calling maritime transport a “key enabler” for future collaboration. Both sides agreed to carry out feasibility studies to assess investment needs.

Officials noted that more than 88,000 Pakistani pilgrims travelled to Iraq for Ashura last year, underscoring potential demand for regular sea routes serving both pilgrims and traders.

If realised, the ferry service could lower transport costs, improve logistics, and enhance access to broader Asian markets for Iraq while boosting bilateral trade.