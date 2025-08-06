BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan, Iraq agree on maritime ferry link to boost trade, tourism

BR Web Desk Published 06 Aug, 2025 07:23pm

Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to launch a ferry service connecting Umm Qasr Port in Iraq with Gwadar Port in Pakistan, in a move officials say will strengthen maritime cooperation, expand trade, and facilitate religious travel.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and a three-member Iraqi Embassy delegation led by Deputy Head of Mission Abdulqadir Sulyman Alhimiri, the ministry said in a statement.

Terming the MoU a “new chapter” in bilateral ties, Chaudhry said passenger and cargo links could capitalise on growing economic ties and religious travel. He noted Pakistan could meet Iraq’s potassium sulphate requirements through a manufacturing facility in the Gwadar Free Zone, and sought Baghdad’s support for Pakistan’s candidacy in the upcoming International Maritime Organisation (IMO) elections.

Pakistan grants first-ever ferry licence for routes to Iran, gulf countries

The minister proposed expanding Pakistani exports of medicines, meat, and rice to Iraq while increasing Iraqi oil imports to Pakistan. According to official data, Pakistan’s exports to Iraq stood at $54.29 million in FY24, while imports, mainly petroleum products, were $145.46 million.

Chaudhry said the ferry link would complement similar initiatives with Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, potentially forming a regional maritime network under Pakistan’s blue economy strategy.

Alhimiri voiced strong support for the proposals, calling maritime transport a “key enabler” for future collaboration. Both sides agreed to carry out feasibility studies to assess investment needs.

Officials noted that more than 88,000 Pakistani pilgrims travelled to Iraq for Ashura last year, underscoring potential demand for regular sea routes serving both pilgrims and traders.

If realised, the ferry service could lower transport costs, improve logistics, and enhance access to broader Asian markets for Iraq while boosting bilateral trade.

Pakistan Iraq ferry service

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Iraq agree on maritime ferry link to boost trade, tourism

India says additional US tariffs ‘extremely unfortunate’

PSX’s new high: KSE-100 Index settles above 145,000

US tariff relief offers boost, but Pakistan’s high production costs still hamper exports

Bankruptcy law reforms to boost industrial stability: SAPM Haroon Akhtar

Pakistan rupee snaps two-week rally against US dollar

Pakistan eyes castor cultivation as high-value export crop

India’s Modi to visit China for first time in 7 years as tensions with US rise

More than half of Pakistan bureaucrats own property in Portugal, claims Khawaja Asif

Govt approves key appointments in TCP, PRCL

Read more stories