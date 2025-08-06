Sri Lanka shares rebound after two-day drop

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, recharting its course mid-week, after logging losses in the previous two sessions.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.54% to 19,825.25, led by materials and consumer discretionary sectors.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Colombo Investment Trust were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 25% and 21.48%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 162.5 million shares from 142.8 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares snap eleven-session rally

The equity market’s turnover climbed to 4.45 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($14.80 million) from 3.31 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 110.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares 4.35 billion rupees, the data showed.