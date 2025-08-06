BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Markets Print 2025-08-06

Gulf shares rise on Fed easing hopes

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

DUBAI: Most Gulf equities tracked global stocks higher on Tuesday, as investors raised bets for interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, while a few positive corporate earnings also boosted sentiment.

Expectations that the US central bank could ease monetary policy soon have risen after a weak US jobs report revived worries over the health of the world’s biggest economy.

Markets are now pricing in a 94% chance of a September rate cut, up from a 63% probability from before the data, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

The Fed’s decisions have a significant impact on the Gulf region’s monetary policy, as most currencies there are pegged to the US dollar.

The Qatari benchmark share index advanced 0.9% to 11,284, its highest level in more than 2-1/2 years with all stocks barring one in positive territory. Shares in Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, gained 1.2% while telecom services provider Ooredoo climbed 3.5%.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index was up 0.7%, with all of its constituents rising. Emirates NBD, the emirate’s largest lender, rose 1.9% and tolls operator Salik Company added 1.6%.

Elsewhere, Dubai’s non-oil sector showed a solid recovery, with its PMI rising to 53.5 in July from 51.8 in June, driven by a sharper improvement in sales volumes.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was up 0.8%, lifted by a 3.1% rise in Saudi Basic Industries while ADES Holding surged 10%, its highest intraday percentage gain since listing in 2023.

Oil drilling group ADES has agreed to buy Oslo-listed rival Shelf Drilling for 3.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($379 million) in cash.

Among other gainers, Lumi Rental rose 3.5% after the auto rental firm posted a 17.8% increase in second quarter net profit.

