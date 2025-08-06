Sri Lanka shares extend drop

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in communication services and information technology stocks. The CSE All Share index settled 0.34% lower at 19718, extending losses from Monday, when it snapped an 11-session gaining run.

UB Finance and Sigiriya Village Hotels were the top two percentage losers on the CSE All Share, falling 7.7% and 6.7%, respectively. Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 142.8 million shares from 157.5 million in the previous session. The equity market’s turnover fell to 3.31 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($11 million) from 4.54 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 277.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.18 billion rupees, the data showed.