KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 05, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 143,037.17 High: 143,281.35 Low: 142,235.71 Net Change: 984.52 Volume (000): 262,316 Value (000): 29,136,013 Makt Cap (000) 4,277,287,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,170.97 NET CH (+) 61.79 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,282.52 NET CH (+) 79.97 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 41,161.59 NET CH (+) 165.44 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,607.88 NET CH (+) 358.36 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,812.75 NET CH (-) 85.38 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,289.84 NET CH (-) 13.18 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-Aug-2025 ====================================

