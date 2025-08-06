Markets Print 2025-08-06
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 05, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 05, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 143,037.17
High: 143,281.35
Low: 142,235.71
Net Change: 984.52
Volume (000): 262,316
Value (000): 29,136,013
Makt Cap (000) 4,277,287,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,170.97
NET CH (+) 61.79
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,282.52
NET CH (+) 79.97
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 41,161.59
NET CH (+) 165.44
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,607.88
NET CH (+) 358.36
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,812.75
NET CH (-) 85.38
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,289.84
NET CH (-) 13.18
------------------------------------
As on: 05-Aug-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments