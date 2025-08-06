BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
Markets Print 2025-08-06

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 05, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 05, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                143,037.17
High:                     143,281.35
Low:                      142,235.71
Net Change:                   984.52
Volume (000):                262,316
Value (000):              29,136,013
Makt Cap (000)         4,277,287,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,170.97
NET CH                     (+) 61.79
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,282.52
NET CH                     (+) 79.97
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 41,161.59
NET CH                    (+) 165.44
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,607.88
NET CH                    (+) 358.36
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,812.75
NET CH                     (-) 85.38
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,289.84
NET CH                     (-) 13.18
------------------------------------
As on:                   05-Aug-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

