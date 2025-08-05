BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
CPHL 85.60 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (3.71%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 183.91 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.99%)
FCCL 48.94 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.71%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
GCIL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
HUBC 161.23 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.09%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
NBP 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.98%)
PIAHCLA 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
PPL 176.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-1.7%)
PREMA 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
PRL 31.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 43.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
TREET 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
TRG 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,595 Increased By 112.5 (0.78%)
BR30 41,570 Increased By 289.9 (0.7%)
KSE100 142,842 Increased By 789 (0.56%)
KSE30 43,925 Increased By 218.6 (0.5%)
Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher; chip-related stocks drag

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 11:14am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, supported by Wall Street’s strong finish overnight, but losses in chip-related stocks capped gains.

The Nikkei rose 0.5% to 40,499.21 as of 0156 GMT.

The broader Topix gained 0.68% to 2,936.09.

On Monday, all three major U.S. stock indexes logged their steepest daily percentage climb since May 27, as investors sought bargains after Friday’s selloff and ramped up bets for a September rate cut following a weaker-than-expected jobs data.

In Japan, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries gained 3.64% as Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said the heavy machinery maker would deliver Australia’s new A$10 billion ($6.5 billion) navy frigate programme.

Technology investor SoftBank Group rose 2% to lend the strongest boost to the Nikkei.

Of the more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s (TSE) prime market, 76% rose, 19% fell and 3% traded flat.

All but four of the TSE’s 33 industry sub-indexes advanced.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron lost 1.2% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest fell 0.25% to weigh on the Nikkei.

“Those shares led the Nikkei’s rally last month, but so far they have lost that strong momentum,” Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory, said.

Markets were jolted last week when shares of Tokyo Electron plunged to their daily limit low after the firm slashed its profit forecast by a fifth.

The yen’s slight gain against the U.S. dollar also weighed on sentiment, Yasuda said.

The Japanese yen firmed slightly to 146.62 per dollar after minutes of the Bank of Japan’s June policy meeting revealed that some board members favoured resuming interest rate hikes if trade frictions ease.

A stronger yen typically pressures exporter shares by reducing the value of overseas earnings when converted into Japanese currency.

