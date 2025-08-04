Sri Lanka shares snap eleven-session rally

Sri Lankan shares halted an eleven-session gaining streak on Monday, dragged lower by losses in information technology and utilities stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled down 0.64% at 19,786.23. In the past eleven sessions, the benchmark had added about 5.5%.

Swisstek (Ceylon) and York Arcade Holdings were the top two percentage losers on the CSE All-Share, dropping 5.9% and 5.8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index slumped to 157.5 million shares from 416.7 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover dropped to 4.54 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($15.1 million) from 7.37 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 82.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.46 billion rupees, the data showed.