BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee strengthens further against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 282.66 against the US dollar
Recorder Report Published August 4, 2025 Updated August 4, 2025 04:25pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% during trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 282.66, a gain of Re0.06.

During the previous week, rupee gained further against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as it appreciated by Re0.73 or 0.26%.

The local unit closed at 282.72, against 283.45 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, a battered US dollar edged marginally higher on Monday after a dismal US jobs report and President Donald Trump’s firing of a top labour official stunned investors and led them to ramp up bets of imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Data on Friday showed US employment growth undershot expectations in July while the nonfarm payrolls count for the prior two months was revised down by a massive 258,000 jobs, suggesting a sharp deterioration in labour market conditions.

Adding to headwinds for markets, Trump fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer the same day, accusing her of faking the jobs numbers.

An unexpected resignation by Fed Governor Adriana Kugler also opened the door for Trump to make an imprint on the central bank much earlier than anticipated. Trump has been at loggerheads with the Fed for not lowering interest rates sooner.

The barrage of developments dealt a one-two punch to the dollar, which sank more than 2% against the yen and roughly 1.5% against the euro on Friday.

The greenback recovered some of its losses against the Japanese currency on Monday, last trading 0.14% higher at 147.60 yen.

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1560 , while sterling eased 0.1% to $1.3263.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar edged up 0.2% to 98.86, after sliding more than 1% on Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended declines on Monday after OPEC+ agreed to another large production hike in September, with concerns about a slowing economy in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, adding to the pressure.

Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.57%, to $69.27 a barrel by 0115 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.96 a barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.55%, after both contracts closed about $2 a barrel lower on Friday.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee strengthens further against US dollar

PM Shehbaz briefed on flood situation, damages caused by rains in GB

Pakistan, US to continue cooperation on shared interests

Bangladesh seeks Pakistani coal, limestone to meet industrial demand in trade talks

Sugar cartelisation case hearing postponed on mills’ request

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli govt officials’ provocative actions against Al-Aqsa Mosque

NDMA issues flood alert amid expected heavy rains till Aug 10

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Pakistan’s TOMCL enters into Tajikistan with $3.24mn export deal

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

Read more stories