BML 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.79%)
BOP 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.33%)
CPHL 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.1%)
DCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
DGKC 174.89 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.63%)
FCCL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.84%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.19%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
MLCF 84.75 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 128.26 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.25%)
PAEL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PIAHCLA 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 183.50 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (0.95%)
PREMA 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.43%)
PRL 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.48%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 123.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
SSGC 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.45%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.29%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,490 Increased By 65.4 (0.45%)
BR30 41,081 Increased By 222.7 (0.55%)
KSE100 141,962 Increased By 926.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 43,672 Increased By 337.8 (0.78%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips as OPEC+ proceeds with September output hike

  • Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.57%, to $69.27 a barrel
Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 08:02am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices extended declines on Monday after OPEC+ agreed to another large production hike in September, with concerns about a slowing economy in the U.S., the world’s biggest oil user, adding to the pressure.

Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.57%, to $69.27 a barrel by 0115 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.96 a barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.55%, after both contracts closed about $2 a barrel lower on Friday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to raise oil production by 547,000 barrels per day for September, the latest in a series of accelerated output hikes to regain market share, citing a healthy economy and low stockpiles as reasons behind its decision.

The move, in line with market expectations, marks a full and early reversal of OPEC+’s largest tranche of output cuts, plus a separate increase in output for the United Arab Emirates, amounting to about 2.5 million bpd, or about 2.4% of world demand.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect that the actual increase in supply from the eight OPEC+ countries that have raised output since March will be 1.7 million bpd, or about 2/3 of what has been announced, because other members of the group have cut output after previously overproducing.

“While OPEC+ policy remains flexible and the geopolitical outlook uncertain, we assume that OPEC+ keeps required production unchanged after September,” they said in a note, adding that solid growth in non-OPEC output would likely leave little room for extra OPEC+ barrels.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Helima Croft said: “The bet that the market could absorb the additional barrels seems to have paid off for the holders of spare capacity this summer, with prices not that far off from pre-tariff Liberation Day levels.”

Still, investors remain wary of further U.S. sanctions on Iran and Russia that could disrupt supplies. U.S. President Trump has threatened to impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russian crude buyers as he seeks to pressure Russia into halting its war in Ukraine.

At least two vessels loaded with Russian oil bound for refiners in India have diverted to other destinations following new U.S. sanctions, trade sources said on Friday, and LSEG trade flows showed.

However, two Indian government sources told Reuters on Saturday the country will keep purchasing oil from Russia despite Trump’s threats.

Concerns about U.S. tariffs impacting global economic growth and fuel consumption are also hanging over the market, especially after U.S. economic data on jobs growth on Friday was below expectations.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Sunday that the tariffs imposed last week on scores of countries are likely to stay in place rather than be cut as part of continuing negotiations.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil slips as OPEC+ proceeds with September output hike

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop N-energy: PM

Transparency, efficiency in SoEs: MoF developing cashless systems for G2P, P2G

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

299 dead, 715 injured in rains, flash floods since June 26 in Pakistan: NDMA

7th NFC Award: ‘Centre deducts Rs87.87bn annually without AGP certification’

G2G agreement: Pakistan govt plans to offer solar projects to Saudi firm

Textile exporters alarmed by 19pc US tariff decision

Zardari, Pezeshkian agree to work for regional peace

Read more stories