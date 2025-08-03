BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PMD forecasts widespread rains across Pakistan from August 4 to 7

BR Web Desk Published August 3, 2025 Updated August 3, 2025 02:43pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of widespread monsoon rains across the country from August 4 to 7, warning of potential urban flooding, flash floods, and landslides in vulnerable areas.

According to the Met Office, a strong monsoon system is likely to enter the upper and central parts of the country on Sunday night, which may persist till Wednesday, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by windstorms and thunderstorms.

The Met Office said that under the influence of this system, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to receive intermittent rains during the period. The spell may cause urban flooding in major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Peshawar.

The PMD has also warned of flash flooding in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and parts of KP, while landslides may occur in Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Isolated rain and thundershowers are also expected in parts of Sindh and eastern Balochistan on August 6 and 7, with the possibility of moderate rainfall in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Zhob, Barkhan, and Sibbi.

However, the PMD noted that rainfall intensity in southern parts of the country would remain lower compared to northern regions.

The National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities have been advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to prevent damage. Tourists and travelers have also been warned to avoid unnecessary journeys to hilly areas during the forecast period due to the risk of landslides and road blockages.

Farmers have been advised to manage their irrigation schedules accordingly.

The forecast comes shortly after a previous spell of heavy rain disrupted daily life in several cities, causing waterlogging, power outages, and traffic jams. In some areas, infrastructure damage and casualties were reported.

The Met Office said that more monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are likely to enter Pakistan in mid-August, and above-normal rainfall is expected throughout the month.

weather report weather forecast weather today pakistan weather weather alerts Pakistan weather report rain in KP heavy rains in Pakistan rains in Punjab Monsoon Season 2025 East Asian monsoon

Comments

200 characters

PMD forecasts widespread rains across Pakistan from August 4 to 7

Iran seeks to boost trade to $10bn level

‘KE Retail Sukuk’ launched

Implementation progress declines: Sindh solar project faces setbacks

Pakistan to dispatch17th consignment of relief goods for Gaza, Palestine today

Thousands join pro-Palestinian march over Sydney Harbour Bridge

Russian missile attack injures seven in Mykolaiv, Ukraine says

Gohar Ejaz praises trade deal with US

PCB imposes ‘blanket ban’ on future participation in WCL

China and Russia start joint drills in Sea of Japan

Read more stories