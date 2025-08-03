PMD forecasts widespread rains across Pakistan from August 4 to 7

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of widespread monsoon rains across the country from August 4 to 7, warning of potential urban flooding, flash floods, and landslides in vulnerable areas.

According to the Met Office, a strong monsoon system is likely to enter the upper and central parts of the country on Sunday night, which may persist till Wednesday, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by windstorms and thunderstorms.

The Met Office said that under the influence of this system, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to receive intermittent rains during the period. The spell may cause urban flooding in major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Peshawar.

The PMD has also warned of flash flooding in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and parts of KP, while landslides may occur in Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Isolated rain and thundershowers are also expected in parts of Sindh and eastern Balochistan on August 6 and 7, with the possibility of moderate rainfall in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Zhob, Barkhan, and Sibbi.

However, the PMD noted that rainfall intensity in southern parts of the country would remain lower compared to northern regions.

The National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities have been advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to prevent damage. Tourists and travelers have also been warned to avoid unnecessary journeys to hilly areas during the forecast period due to the risk of landslides and road blockages.

Farmers have been advised to manage their irrigation schedules accordingly.

The forecast comes shortly after a previous spell of heavy rain disrupted daily life in several cities, causing waterlogging, power outages, and traffic jams. In some areas, infrastructure damage and casualties were reported.

The Met Office said that more monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are likely to enter Pakistan in mid-August, and above-normal rainfall is expected throughout the month.