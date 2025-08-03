PM Shehbaz backs Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear power in joint presser with Pezeshkian

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Iran’s right to acquire nuclear power for peaceful purposes.

“Pakistan stands by Iran for the acquisition of peaceful nuclear power,” the prime minister said during a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is on a two-day maiden visit to Pakistan.

The statement comes amid renewed global scrutiny over Iran’s nuclear programme, which recently became a flashpoint in its conflict with Israel.

In response to rising tensions, the United States launched strikes on multiple nuclear-related sites in Iran earlier this year. The conflict has drawn international attention to Tehran’s atomic ambitions.

Meanwhile, Iran has resumed nuclear talks with European powers, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, following a proposed end-of-August deadline for a new agreement.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), these discussions have been described as “frank” and may pave the way for renewed inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities.

During the joint presser, PM Shehbaz welcomed President Pezeshkian and his high-level delegation to Pakistan and praised the Iranian leadership for “wisely and bravely responding to aggression” in recent conflicts.

“Pakistan’s 240 million people strongly condemned the recent Israeli aggression against Iran,” PM Shehbaz said, praising the courage of the Iranian people and armed forces. He offered prayers for the martyrs and the speedy recovery of the injured, while calling the Iranian response a “remarkable victory led with wisdom.”

PM Shehbaz noted that both countries had signed several key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during the visit, which would soon be formalised as binding agreements.

According to Radio Pakistan, a total of 12 agreements and MoUs were exchanged for the promotion of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The exchange ceremony was held in Islamabad in the presence of PM Shehbaz and Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian.

The agreements and MoUs included cooperation for plant protection and plant quarantine, joint use of Mirjaveh-Taftan border gate, collaboration in science, technology and innovation, cooperation in information and communications technology, exchange programs for culture, art, tourism, youth, mass media and exports, cooperation in meteorology, climatology and related hazards.

MoUs were also signed on maritime safety and firefighting, judicial assistance in criminal matters, a supplemental MoU to an MoU in 2013 related to air services agreement, MoU on recognition of products certification, inspection and testing, tourism cooperation for 2025-27 and a joint ministerial statement on the intent to finalise Free Trade Agreement.

“Our target is to raise bilateral trade to $10 billion, and we will achieve this soon,” PM Shehbaz said, adding that Pakistan and Iran share a common vision on combating terrorism and ensuring regional peace and development.

Both sides also discussed strengthening border security and accelerating joint development projects. President Pezeshkian said Tehran is actively working with Islamabad on plans to establish joint economic zones and boost cross-border trade.

The Iranian president emphasised that relations between Iran and Pakistan go beyond geography and economics, anchored instead in shared culture, faith, and ideology.

“Allama Iqbal’s poetry is not just Pakistan’s legacy, it is a guiding light for the entire Muslim world,” he remarked, stating that Iqbal’s message of Muslim unity lies at the heart of Iran’s regional policy.

President Pezeshkian added that cooperation with Pakistan was a central pillar of Iran’s foreign policy. He expressed satisfaction with the outcome of meetings held with Pakistan’s political and religious leadership, which he said contributed to enhanced trust and harmony between the two neighbours.

Condemnation of Israeli actions in Gaza

Both leaders strongly condemned Israeli actions in Gaza. Prime Minister Shehbaz said: “Innocent women and children are being killed every hour in Gaza, and even food is being weaponised against the Palestinian people. The world must speak up, and there is an urgent need for an immediate ceasefire.”

He linked the suffering in Gaza to the long-running situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, stating that “Kashmir has been soaked in the blood of innocent people” and urging the international community to view both crises through the lens of justice and human rights.

President Pezeshkian warned that Israel’s aggression in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria was part of a broader agenda to destabilise the region. He urged the United Nations and especially the Security Council to take effective and immediate notice of Israeli actions.

“If the world wants peace, Muslim countries must unite under a common stance,” the Iranian president said, calling regional development and security deeply interlinked.

Shared resolve and way forward

President Pezeshkian concluded with a firm pledge to carry forward all MoUs and turn intentions into action without delay.

“This is a moment for urgent decisions. Delays will only increase complications,” he said.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to closer engagement at all levels, political, economic, cultural, and security, and underscored the need for unity within the Muslim world in the face of regional and global challenges.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz received President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, at the Prime Minister’s House.

Upon his arrival, a guard of honour was presented by a contingent of the Pakistan armed forces, while the national anthems of both countries were played.

The Iranian president was introduced to members of the federal cabinet, and Prime Minister Shehbaz also held a brief interaction with the accompanying Iranian delegation.

As part of the ceremonial proceedings, President Pezeshkian planted a sapling in the lawn of the PM House.

Iran seeks to boost trade to $10bn level

Earlier, the Iranian president held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

Welcoming the Iranian President, the DPM Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep commitment to its historic and brotherly ties with Iran, emphasising their strong foundations in shared history, common cultural heritage, faith, and mutual respect.

President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s support and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in various areas of shared interest. He also looked forward to meaningful discussions with Pakistani leaders to further reinforce the political and economic ties between the two friendly nations.

A luncheon in honour of the Iranian President was also arranged at the Prime Minister’s House, which was attended by senior government officials and diplomats.

The Iranian president is also scheduled to hold separate meetings with Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, in which the two sides will discuss promoting cooperation at the parliamentary level.

Later this evening, President Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, where the two presidents will discuss expanding bilateral relations.

President Zardari is also expected to host a state dinner in honour of Dr Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to diplomatic sources, the Iranian president’s visit is being seen as the beginning of a new chapter in Pak-Iran relations, aimed at further strengthening economic and diplomatic ties between the two neighbours.