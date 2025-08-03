BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
Thousands join pro-Palestinian march over Sydney Harbour Bridge

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2025 10:25am
SYDNEY: Thousands of demonstrators braved pouring rain to march across Sydney’s iconic Harbour Bridge on Sunday calling for peace and aid deliveries in the war-torn Gaza Strip, where a humanitarian crisis has been worsening.

Nearly two years into a war that Palestinian authorities say has killed more than 60,000 people in Gaza, governments and humanitarian organisations say a shortage of food is leading to widespread starvation.

Some of those attending the march, called by its organizers the ‘March for Humanity’, carried pots and pans as symbols of the hunger. Among the marchers was Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

New South Wales police and the state’s premier last week tried to block the march from taking place on the bridge, a city landmark and transport thoroughfare, saying the route could cause safety hazards and transport disruption.

US to refuse visas to Palestinian Authority officials

The state’s Supreme Court ruled on Saturday that it could go ahead.

New South Wales police said they were deploying hundreds of personnel and urged marchers to remain peaceful.

Police were also present in Melbourne, where a similar protest march was taking place.

Diplomatic pressure ramped up on Israel in recent weeks.

France and Canada have said they will recognise a Palestinian state, and Britain says it will follow suit unless Israel addresses the humanitarian crisis and reaches a ceasefire.

Israel has condemned these decisions as rewarding Hamas, the group that governs Gaza and whose attack on Israel in October 2023 began an Israeli offensive that has flattened much of the enclave.

Australia’s centre-left Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he supports a two-state solution and Israel’s denial of aid and killing of civilians “cannot be defended or ignored”, but has not recognised Palestine.

