Iran, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to boost ties

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, here on Saturday.

FM Araghchi is part of Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian’s delegation for his state visit to Pakistan.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Iran ties, with a focus on expanding cooperation in regional stability, trade, and economic collaboration.

They also discussed enhancing bilateral engagement across key areas of mutual interest.

