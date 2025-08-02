BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Iranian president due today

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2025 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, will pay a state visit to Pakistan on 2–3 August 2025, at the invitation of the prime minister of Pakistan, said Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson on Friday.

Dr Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers, and other high-ranking officials.

During his stay, President Pezeshkian will meet with the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif.

This marks Dr Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Pakistan as president of Iran.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last visited Iran on 26 May 2025. The visit is expected to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Ebrahim Raisi was the last Iran’s President, who visited Pakistan from April 22-24, 2024 and held key meetings with civilian and military leadership during his stay.

Later, Raisi lost his life when his helicopter met an unfortunate crash in Iran.

Sources said that earlier, president of Iran was set to land in Pakistan on July 26 but the visit was rescheduled for August 2 due to unknown reasons.

The foreign ministries of Pakistan and Iran, however, cited no major reason for the delay.

It was also learnt, President Pezeshkian may also visit Lahore and Karachi besides Islamabad.

