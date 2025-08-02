Milk bottles and chicken wings: the strange items Yango riders leave behind

We’ve all been there: the stress of finishing a taxi ride and remembering we left our shopping bags or mobile phones behind. While these are things one would expect people to forget, Yango’s list of lost and found items also include the unexpected.

Yango Ride, part of the global tech company Yango Group, recently released its list of items which passengers left behind (and luckily were able to successfully retrieve) in the summer 2024 - 2025 period.

Yango, inDrive and GoEasy: Who will benefit from Careem’s exit?

Shopping bags (32%), mobile phones (31%) and handbags (10%) were the top most commonly forgotten items by riders across Pakistan. The list also included baby milk bottles, a bucket of fried chicken wings, drill machines, portable neck fans and a canister of cooking oil.

“We understand how important it is for passengers to retrieve what they’ve lost — whether it’s a high-value phone or something as personal as a childhood photograph. That’s why our customer support team works around the clock to make sure these incidents are handled with care, urgency, and full transparency,” said Miral Sharif, Country Head of Yango Pakistan in a statement.

Yango has implemented smart features within the app that notify passengers automatically when a partner driver reports a found item. The app then prompts the user to contact the driver directly.

Yango Tech announces partnership with DealCart

This protocol is part of Yango’s effort to prioritize customer experience through technology and human support alike.

“Our goal is not only to move people but to move them with care. These numbers may seem lighthearted on the surface, but they are a testament to our commitment of ensuring the highest standards of service quality.”

Last month the company announched that Yango Tech is now fully available in Pakistan: a suite of AI-powered B2B solutions for industries like mobility, logistics, retail, and customer operations.

“By consolidating technologies into one platform, it helps businesses streamline operations, cut costs, and enhance user experiences,” the firm said.

Its offerings include AI-driven solutions for retailers, autonomous delivery robots, warehouse automation, cloud computing, and retail media advertising — along with additional products like route planning and data management.

Yango Tech announced its entry into Pakistan through a strategic partnership with DealCart, a grocery delivery platforms. Through this integration, DealCart’s products are now accessible within the Yango Shops section in its app, allowing customers in Karachi to order groceries.