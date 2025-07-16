Yango, inDrive and GoEasy: Who will benefit from Careem’s exit?

In another two days, Careem will officially have ended services in Pakistan. A sad time for the many commuters across the country who had come to rely on them, and a bit of a gut punch for those following the country’s economic progress - especially in terms of startups and ecommerce.

Careem to end ride-hailing services in Pakistan, blames ‘challenging macroeconomic reality’

Careem achieved unicorn status. It got bought up by ride-hailing giant Uber for $3.1 billion dollars. And, granted it was set up in Dubai, but it was founded by a Pakistani and Pakistanis considered it a credit to the country. But can we still claim it as ours if it doesn’t even operate here anymore?

Many analysts have given their two cents on why Careem ended Pakistani operations - ranging from unsustainable operational costs and intense competition to persistent user churn challenges affecting profitability.

Now, it’s time to look to the future, who stands to benefit from its exit? Two names come to mind instantly: inDrive and Yango. And then there is another player: GoEasy, offering shuttle services and backed by logistics company PTN. It says it has acquired the client base of Swvl - which exited Pakistan in 2022.

Business Recorder reached out to all three to understand their future plans and what efforts they are making to ensure they don’t end up like Careem.

inDrive: ‘we want to make the pie bigger’

inDrive launched its ride‑hailing app in 2013 in Russia, after starting as a grassroots community-based concept in late 2012. It came to Pakistan in 2021, with its distinctive “Set Your Fare and Choose Your Driver” model. Courier services began two years later. Just a few days ago, it reported a 57% increase in the number of its courier partners during the first six months of 2025.

When asked if they have a strategy in place to make the most of the vacuum left behind by Careem, Country Head, Awais Saeed told Business Recorder: “Absolutely, however, our goal goes beyond filling the vacuum - it’s to grow the market itself.”

“We want to make the pie bigger, not just claim a bigger slice of it. Pakistan has very limited ride hailing penetration - 2% at the moment- compared to more developed countries. There is still a lot of untapped growth potential that we want to tap into.”

He said inDrive is expanding its product offerings for both passengers and drivers. In the coming weeks, it plans to launch a category to serve users looking for “more premium ride options.”

“At the same time, we’re deepening our presence in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where access to reliable transport is still a challenge. We’ve also ramped up our customer support capacity and are working closely with our driver community to create a more responsive and human-centred experience,” he said.

Speaking of Careem, Saeed said the company “did an incredible job of gaining trust in a new category and practically building the industry from the ground up. We have a lot of respect for the impact our counterparts at Careem have made.”

However, he noted Pakistan’s mobility sector has its unique set of challenges - regulatory uncertainty, evolving user expectations and macroeconomic headwinds.

“These factors can make it difficult for traditional, top-down pricing models to sustain long-term growth. It’s a tough market.”

So how does inDrive plan to avoid these pitfalls?

“Our approach is fundamentally different,” said Saeed.

According to him, inDrive’s peer-to-peer (P2P) pricing model lets drivers and passengers mutually agree on a fair price directly, giving them more control and flexibility, especially in volatile economic conditions.

“We don’t rely on surge pricing or rigid algorithms. This, combined with the lowest commissions in the market, helps our driver-partners take home more of what they make,” he said.

“inDrive’s approach is built on fair choice and economic empowerment for passengers and drivers alike. These values help us listen more, adapt faster, and build a model that resonates with the community we serve,” he added.

2. Yango wants to target corporate clients

Yango is an international company based in Dubai and is a relatively new player in the country - entering Pakistan in 2023 with ride-hailing services, followed by courier service a year later.

Yango Pakistan partners up with DealCart to launch grocery delivery

Miral Sharif, Country Head of Yango Pakistan told us: “We recognize that Careem’s departure could leave a gap in areas - for corporate clients in particular - who have relied on technology-driven mobility for their employees and partners. To address this, we are excited to explore a dedicated corporate rides service designed to help businesses manage and optimize their transportation needs with greater transparency, reliability, and cost efficiency.”

She said this is also aligned with the firm’s broader SuperApp ambitions, “where we aim to offer a seamless digital ecosystem of Mobility, Delivery, Shops and other everyday services targeted towards our everyday consumers to support Pakistan’s growing digital economy.” Just a few days ago Yango added grocery delivery to its app. It is worth noting that Careem’s similar ‘Everything App’ will continue to be built out of Pakistan.

“We see enormous potential to expand choice and value for our customers, while continuing to invest in local partnerships and the wider economy.”

As for Careem, she said it had a longstanding role in Pakistan’s ride-hailing market, and “we respect the contributions they have made.”

While not wanting to comment on the reasons for Careem’s exit, she said Yango is “committed to avoiding the challenges that can arise from a one-size-fits-all approach by focusing deeply on local partnerships, technology adaptation, and flexible pricing models suited to Pakistan’s market conditions.”

“We believe that maintaining a close connection with our partner’s drivers, customers, and future business clients helps us stay resilient and agile in a dynamic environment. We invest in operational efficiency and a strong compliance framework to make sure we are sustainable for the long term. We recognize that factors such as fuel prices and rupee devaluation do have a significant impact on the business, and we will continue to adapt responsibly to these external pressures.”

GoEasy: backed by one of the country’s largest logistics firms

GoEasy is a family-run business owned by logistics company PTN, which was founded in 1986.

Like Yango, it also believes Careem’s corporate clients will face a vacuum it hopes to fill. What sets it apart is its access to PTN’s pre-existing fleet, client list and network.

Director Salahuddin Hameed told Business Recorder PTN has one of the largest organized fleets in Pakistan, providing logistics services to several multinational clients like Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Dawlance.

After the pandemic, it decided to use its resources to offer shuttle services. Its current client list of some 30 firms includes the Packages Group, Tata Textiles and Hamdard Group. This is a space in which it said it was competing with Egypt’s Swvl. Interestingly, when Swvl pulled out of Pakistan in 2022, PTN made a deal with them for Rs50 million, which included acquiring 60% of its B2B client base and some of its employees.

Pakistan’s shrinking tech landscape: global companies exit amidst capital crunch

The company offers its shuttle service in Karachi and Lahore and now has its eyes set on creating an app in the next eight to nine months that will open up the service to individual users. In the next five years, it hopes to run inter-city services as well.

These plans existed before Careem ended services in the country, but Hameed believes GoEasy stands to benefit. He says many of Careem’s shuttle service clients have already approached them.

According to him, Careem was facing churn and financial issues, something PTN doesn’t have to worry about “because it knows the landscape of the Pakistani market well, having operated in it since 35 years.”

Furthermore, with its own fleet and own drivers the business model is very different to Careem, inDrive and Yango.

“Since the start, GoEasy has been on track with profit margin because the PTN Group has established a vision to only work on margins and not burn cash. Swvl in comparison was burning and it was only working on increasing its revenue, not on focusing on its bottom line. So as soon as investors started to back off, they had to exit the markets where they were losing.”

He also thinks GoEasy is different because it believes in “ccontrolled growth”.

“Excessive growth can cause harm. I think Careem lost as as soon as they saw hyper growth. Swvl was also doing that. We are currently focusing on control growth. We started with Karachi then expanded to Lahore. Next on the list will be Islamabad, Faisalabad and Multan.”