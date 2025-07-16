BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Yango Tech announces partnership with DealCart

Recorder Report Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 07:27am

KARACHI: Yango Tech has announced strategic partnership with DealCart, fastest-growing grocery delivery platforms, for products accessibility within the Yango Shops section in the super-app.

This is the part of the efforts to expand the Yango Pakistan serviced in the country by introducing new AI-powered technology for businesses. As part of this evolution, Yango Tech is now fully available in Pakistan, offering businesses smarter ways to grow, operate, and connect with their customers.

Through this strategic partnership, DealCart’s products are now accessible within the Yango Shops section in the super-app, allowing customers in Karachi to seamlessly order groceries and essential products with in-slot delivery.

Miral Sharif, Country Head, Yango Pakistan has said that Yango Tech expansion into the Pakistani market through this partnership with DealCart marks an exciting step in the company’s journey to support local innovation through global technology

Yango Tech offers a comprehensive suite of AI-powered B2B solutions for industries like mobility, logistics, retail, and customer operations. By consolidating technologies into one platform, it helps businesses streamline operations, cut costs, and enhance user experiences.

By launching a B2B ecosystem of AI solutions for businesses, Yango Tech continues to grow its diverse service portfolio across Asia. The B2B ecosystem is focused on fostering strong partnerships with Pakistani businesses delivering cutting-edge technological solutions and enabling digital transformation for emerging markets.

