Jul CPI up by 4.1pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: Sugar prices soared by 29 percent in July 2025 on year-on-year basis and 6.11 percent on a month-on-month basis. Whereas, the inflation benchmark Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 4.1 percent in the first month of FY06.

This was revealed in the monthly review on prices indices issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

Inflation benchmark CPI increased by 4.1 percent in July 2025 on year-on-year (YoY) basis and on month-on-month (MoM) basis it increased by 2.9 percent in July 2025.

The CPI inflation Urban, increased to 4.4 percent on YoY basis and on month-on-month basis, it increased by 3.4 percent. Whereas the CPI inflation rural, increased by 3.5 percent on YoY basis and 2.2 percent on month-on-month basis.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY basis decreased by 0.9 percent, while on MoM basis increased by 3.1 percent. Whereas, Whole Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis decreased by 0.5 percent in on MoM basis and it increased to 1.2 percent.

Among the major food items prices, sugar prices increased by 29.43 percent on YoY basis and 6.11 percent on MoM basis, moong 19.49 percent on YoY basis and decreased by 0.59 percent on MoM basis, butter increased by 18.9 percent on YoY basis and 0.55 percent on MoM basis, honey up by 18.68 percent on YoY basis, condiments and spices increased by 14.95 percent on YoY basis and decreased by 0.97 percent on MoM basis, gur increased by 14.11 percent on YoY basis and 3.48 percent on MoM basis, vegetable ghee increased 12.29 percent on YoY basis and decreased by 0.03 percent on MoM basis, fresh fruits increased by 11.56 percent on YoY basis and reduced by 7.7 percent on MoM basis, meat prices increased by 11.14 percent on YoY basis and 0.61 percent on MoM basis, sweat meat increased by 10.29 percent on YoY basis, mustard oil increased 8.98 percent on YoY basis, chicken increased by 7.7 percent on YoY basis and 29.73 percent on MoM basis. Readymade food is up by 7.4 percent on YoY basis. Prices of fish increased by 7.25 percent and cooking oil by 7.05 percent on YoY basis.

On YoY basis, tomatoes prices decreased by 47.61 percent, onions 47.36 percent, pulse mash 23.20 percent, wheat flour 21.52 percent, wheat 21.29 percent, tea 17.75 percent, wheat 21.29 percent, wheat products 9.98 percent, masoor 9.22 percent, potatoes 7.76 percent, pulse gram 6.53 percent, gram whole 4.82 percent, besan 2.97 percent and beans 1.60 percent.

Among non-food items on YoY basis motor vehicle tax increased by 168.79 percent, gas charges 22.91 percent, water supply 13.86 percent, household textiles 13.45 percent, footwear 12.71 percent and drugs and medicines 12.27 percent.

Whereas electricity charges decreased by 16.85 percent, text books 7.75 percent, liquified hydrocarbons 2.24 percent, washing soap, detergents and match box 2.19 percent and motor fuel 0.14 percent on YoY basis.

According to PBS, measured by non-food non-energy urban core inflation increased to 7.0 percent and MoM basis it increased by 0.8 percent. Measured by non-food non-energy rural core inflation increased by 8.1 percent on YoY and on MoM basis it remained stable at 0.7 percent.

Whereas, core urban trimmed inflation increased to 5.1 percent on YoY basis and on MoM basis it increased by 1.0 percent. The rural trimmed inflation increased by 4.9 percent on YoY basis and on MoM basis, it is increased by 0.7 percent.

