June CPI inflation clocks in at 3.2pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index-based inflation clocked in at 3.2 percent on year-on-year basis in June 2025 as compared to 3.5 percent of the previous month and 12.6 percent in June 2024, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.2per cent in June 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.2per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.5per cent in June 2024.

The CPI inflation Urban decreased to three per cent on a year-on-year basis in June 2025 as compared to 3.5per cent of the previous month and 14.9per cent in June 2024. On a month-on-month basis, it remained stable at 0.1per cent in June 2025 as compared to 0.1per cent in the previous month and 0.6per cent in June 2024.

The CPI inflation Rural increased by 3.6per cent on a year-on-year basis in June 2025 as compared to an increase of 3.4per cent in the previous month and 9.3per cent in June 2024. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.5per cent in June 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.5per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.3per cent in June 2024.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation on YoY decreased by 1.9per cent in June 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.6per cent a month earlier and an increase of 16.6per cent in June 2024. On a MoM basis, no change measured in June 2025 as compared to a decrease of one per cent a month earlier and an increase of 1.3per cent in June 2024.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation on YoY basis increased by 0.6per cent in June 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.4per cent in the previous month and 10.6per cent in June 2024. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.6per cent in June 2025 as compared to no change in the previous month and an increase of 0.4per cent in June 2024.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban decreased to 6.9per cent on YoY basis in June 2025 as compared to 7.3per cent of the previous month and 12.2per cent in June 2024. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.2per cent in June 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.4per cent measured in the previous month and an increase of 0.6per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. June, 2024.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural decreased to 8.6per cent on YoY basis in June 2025 as compared to 8.8per cent of the previous month and 17per cent in June 2024. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.7per cent in June 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.4per cent measured in the previous month and an increase of 0.9per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2024.

Core inflation (trimmed) measured by 20per cent weighted trimmed mean Urban decreased to 4.7per cent on YoY basis in June 2025 as compared to 4.9per cent of the previous month and 10.3per cent in June 2024. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.3per cent in June 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.1per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.6per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2024.

Measured by 20per cent weighted trimmed mean Rural increased by 5.2per cent on YoY basis in June 2025 as compared to an increase of 4.7per cent of the previous month and 11per cent in June 2024. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.5per cent in June 2025 as to compared a decrease of 0.2per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.5per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2024.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) for June 2025 is increased by 0.23 per cent over May 2025 and increased by 3.23 per cent over corresponding month of the last year.

The Urban Consumer Price Index for June 2025 is increased by 0.08per cent over May 2025 and increased by 3per cent over corresponding month of the last year.

Prices of the following food items witnessed an increase on MoM basis, tomatoes 57.33per cent, potatoes 25.74per cent, onions 15.26per cent, eggs 8.82per cent, gur 2.75per cent, rice 1.67per cent, wheat flour 1.53per cent, sugar 1.52per cent, fresh fruits 1.38per cent, milk powder 0.78per cent, milk fresh 0.40per cent, milk products 0.35per cent, moong 0.21per cent, besan 0.21per cent, meat 0.20per cent and pulse gram 0.18per cent.

