Business & Finance

Flexible financial terms for ferry operators under consideration: minister

BR Web Desk Published 01 Aug, 2025 10:06pm

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Friday called for the swift launch of Pakistan’s first ferry service, urging immediate reforms in licensing procedures and financial facilitation for operators to ensure affordable sea travel, support pilgrims, and enhance regional maritime connectivity.

The minister made these remarks during a detailed briefing by the Director General of Shipping and Ports, Alia Shahid, at his office in Islamabad.

To eliminate bureaucratic hurdles, the minister directed that the ferry licensing process be fully digitalised and integrated into the Pakistan Single Window platform, mirroring the existing system for ship registrations. He specifically instructed that the current six-month license issuance timeline be cut down to just one month.

“There’s no justification for a half-year delay,” he said. “We must eliminate red tape and act decisively.”

Gwadar Port: govt announces new shipping lines, ferry service to GCC

In a move to encourage private sector participation, the minister called for exploring flexible financial models for ferry operators. “We must assess whether a bank guarantee, insurance guarantee, or a hybrid model is most viable,” he said. “We aim to support, not hinder, entrepreneurs who wish to invest in this sector.”

Chaudhry highlighted the broader utility of sea travel, particularly for religious pilgrims. “Ferry services could offer an affordable and reliable option for Zaireen travelling to Iran and Iraq,” he said.

Five private firms submit proposals for Gwadar-Gulf ferry service: maritime ministry

“Every year, 700,000 to 1,000,000 Pakistani Zaireen visit Iran and Iraq. If even 20% opt for ferries in the first three years, that’s 140,000 to 200,000 passengers annually, a figure that carries significant economic potential,” he added.

Stakeholder consultations with private operators and regional maritime authorities are currently underway. Feasibility studies and regulatory frameworks are being finalised, with a pilot launch expected in the coming weeks.

“If implemented effectively, this service could become a vital new transport link across the region,” the minister said, adding that a detailed roadmap for rollout will be unveiled soon.

gwadar port Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry financial terms for ferry operators ferry licensing process

