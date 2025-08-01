BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US tariff cut, trade hopes boost Sri Lanka shares to sixth weekly gain

  • CSE All Share index settled up 1.33% at 19,904.60
Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:13pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday and clocked their sixth straight weekly gains, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff rate cut and hopes of continuing bilateral trade talks brightened sentiment.

The CSE All Share index settled up 1.33% at 19,904.60, rising for the eleventh straight session. For the week, the benchmark rose 2.24%.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 20% tariff on Sri Lankan imports on Thursday, lower than the 30% proposed earlier.

Colombo will continue talks with Washington to get a lower tariff, Sri Lanka Treasury Secretary Harshana Suriyapperuma told reporters on Friday.

Radiant Gems International and Tal Lanka Hotels were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share for the session, rising 17.54% and 15.83%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares log best month so far in 2025

Trading volume on the benchmark index rose to 416.7 million shares from 205.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 7.37 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($24.47 million) from 5.66 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 211.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 7.30 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

US tariff cut, trade hopes boost Sri Lanka shares to sixth weekly gain

Imran’s sons awaiting ‘interior ministry’s approval’ for visas: Aleema

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 4.1% in July 2025

US cuts Pakistan tariff to 19% from 29% after trade deal

Five policemen martyred in attack by Katcha area dacoits

Banking sector agrees to help consumers adopt electric vehicles

SHC suspends ombudsman’s order to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi

Trump hits dozens of countries’ goods with steep tariffs

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

China acknowledges Pakistan’s anti-terror role, reaffirms strategic partnership

Pakistani magnate partners with China’s Chery to localize EV production: Bloomberg

Read more stories