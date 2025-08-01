US tariff cut, trade hopes boost Sri Lanka shares to sixth weekly gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday and clocked their sixth straight weekly gains, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff rate cut and hopes of continuing bilateral trade talks brightened sentiment.

The CSE All Share index settled up 1.33% at 19,904.60, rising for the eleventh straight session. For the week, the benchmark rose 2.24%.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 20% tariff on Sri Lankan imports on Thursday, lower than the 30% proposed earlier.

Colombo will continue talks with Washington to get a lower tariff, Sri Lanka Treasury Secretary Harshana Suriyapperuma told reporters on Friday.

Radiant Gems International and Tal Lanka Hotels were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share for the session, rising 17.54% and 15.83%, respectively.

Trading volume on the benchmark index rose to 416.7 million shares from 205.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 7.37 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($24.47 million) from 5.66 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 211.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 7.30 billion rupees, the data showed.