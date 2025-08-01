BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee steadies to cap rough week dominated by Trump’s tariff jolt

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 05:17pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee nudged higher on Friday, supported by likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India, but still logged its worst weekly drop since late 2022 due to worries over U.S. tariffs and sustained foreign portfolio outflows.

The rupee closed at 87.54 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, a tad higher than its close at 87.5950 in the previous session. On the week, the currency declined 1.2%, its worst performance since December 2022.

The South-Asian currency fell to 87.74 on Thursday, just shy of its all-time low of 87.95 in February, following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a steeper-than-expected 25% tariff on Indian imports.

Firm intervention by the central bank on Friday helped the rupee find some footing, but traders and analysts expect a depreciation bias in the near term.

Consistent foreign outflows from local stocks alongside elevated corporate dollar demand are likely to keep the local currency under pressure, traders said. Foreign investors net sold $2 billion of Indian equities in July.

India’s equity benchmarks, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were lower on the day and logged their fifth consecutive weekly fall.

Meanwhile, Asian currencies fell after the U.S. imposed sweeping new tariffs on dozens of trading partners. The Korean won led losses with a near 1% fall.

Indian rupee suffers worst monthly drop since 2022 on tariff blow, portfolio outflows

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision and developments related to U.S. trade tariffs will be the key drivers for the rupee next week.

“The market now firmly believes that tariffs are transactional rather than ideological,” ING said in a note.

“Perhaps the biggest risk now is that of secondary sanctions on the likes of China, India and Turkey as Washington tries to turn the screws on Russia and those buying its cheap oil,” the brokerage added.

The dollar index was up 0.1% at 100.1, as investors await key U.S. labour market data later on Friday to gauge the future path of policy rates in the world’s largest economy.

India Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee steadies to cap rough week dominated by Trump’s tariff jolt

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 4.1% in July 2025

US cuts Pakistan tariff to 19% from 29% after trade deal

Five policemen martyred in attack by Katcha area dacoits

Banking sector agrees to help consumers adopt electric vehicles

SHC suspends ombudsman’s order to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi

Trump hits dozens of countries’ goods with steep tariffs

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

China acknowledges Pakistan’s anti-terror role, reaffirms strategic partnership

Pakistani magnate partners with China’s Chery to localize EV production: Bloomberg

Lower US tariffs to aid Pakistan’s exports, says govt

Read more stories